Ottumwa High School boys basketball player Trae Swartz was a unanimous selection for the all-CIML Metro team, one of five players to earn that honor as the area conferences released their all-conference teams recently.
Swartz, a junior post player, averaged 23.1 points per game to finish second in Class 4A in scoring, and shot 56 percent from the floor for the Bulldogs, whose 13 wins were their most in 16 seasons. Swartz was joined as a unanimous selection by Des Moines Lincoln's Ben Badger; Des Moines North's Malik Allen and Diondre Taylor, and Des Moines Hoover freshman Chase Henderson. Allen is 4A's leading scorer (26.4).
Ottumwa's Joe Hammer and Gatlin Menninga were second-team selections for the Bulldogs, while Kie Glosser and Adam Greiner were honorable mention selections.
In the Southeast Conference, Fairfield's Drew Martin was a second-team selection for the Trojans, while Carter Ferrel, Elan Ledger and Max Weaton were honorable mention picks.
Albia's Blake Chance and Davis County's Dalton Reeves earned first-team accolades in the South Central Conference, with Chance helping the league champions to a Class 2A substate final where it was defeated by Woodward-Granger. Chance averaged 13.7 points per game, but dished out 171 assists on the season.
Albia's Joe Teno and Brayden Messamaker, EBF's Kalen Walker and Ethan Davison, and Davis County's Noah Zmolek were second-team selections.
In the SEI Superconference North Division, Pekin's Brady Millikin and Kennan Winn earned first-team honors for the division champions, who fell to Springville in the Class 1A substate final. Teammate Brayden Sobaski was a second-team selection for the Panthers.
In the South Division, Cardinal's Griffin Greiner was selected first team, while teammate Landon Becker and Van Buren County's Tony Davison were second-team selections.
Sigourney's Mason Harter was a second-team selection in the South Iowa Cedar League.
2019-20 all-conference teams
CIML Metro
First team
*Ben Badger, Des Moines Lincoln; *Malik Allen, Des Moines North; *Diondre Taylor, Des Moines North; *Trae Swartz, Ottumwa; *Chase Henderson, Des Moines Hoover; Nate Feller, Des Moines Lincoln; Rome Hellems, Des Moines Roosevelt.
*-unanimous
Second team
Joe Hammer, Ottumwa; Elijah Vos, Des Moines Hoover; Kam Young, Des Moines Lincoln; Deavin Hilson, Des Moines North; Willie Taylor, Des Moines North; Gatlin Menninga, Ottumwa; Jakari Bradley, Des Moines Roosevelt.
Honorable mention
Ottumwa — Kie Glosser, Adam Greiner
Southeast Conference
First team
*Anthony Potratz, Keokuk; Isaiah Seay, Keokuk; Keegan Kohorst, Mount Pleasant; *Clayton Lowery, Mount Pleasant; *Kasen Bailey, Washington; Luke Turner, Washington
*-unanimous
Second team
Michael Alexander, Burlington; Drew Martin, Fairfield; Dayton Davis, Fort Madison; Jayden Fedler, Fort Madison; Jaxon Hoyle, Mount Pleasant; Ethan Patterson, Washington; Trashaun Willis, Washington
Honoroble mention
Fairfield — Carter Ferrel, Elan Ledger, Max Weaton
South Central Conference
First team
Blake Chance, Albia; Kieren Nichols, Knoxville; Matt McDonald, Centerville; Quentin Koester, Centerville; Dalton Reeves, Davis County; Dylan Cain, Chariton; Jackson Curnutte, Chariton.
Second team
Joe Teno, Albia; Brayden Messamaker, Albia; Spencer Hixson, Knoxville; Brady Kauzlarich, Centerville; Umar Bulis, Clarke; Kalen Walker, EBF; Ethan Davis, EBF; Noah Zmolek, Davis County.
Honorable mention
Albia — Nate Wynn. Davis County — Ivan Garcia. EBF — Isaiah Smith, Aidan Yates, Thane Alexander.
SEI Superconference
North Division
First team
Brady Millikin, Pekin; Zack Lasek, Highland; Mason McFarland, Highland; Eli Ours, Hillcrest Academy; Maddox Griffin, Wapello; Kennan Winn, Pekin; Keegan Edwards, Lone Tree; Drew Schroeder, Mediapolis; Eric Valdez, Columbus.
Second team
Brayden Sobaski, Pekin; Cole Adamson, Highland; Cory Krueger, Lone Tree; Kobe Borntrager, Hillcrest Academy; Caden Thomas, Wapello; Owen Timmerman, Mediapolis; Daunte Oepping, Winfield-Mount Union; Christian Gerot, Winfield-Mount Union; Jared Arnold, Winfield-Mount Union; Brock Jeambey, Louisa-Muscatine.
Honorable mention
Pekin — Dayne Eckley, Nick Tschudy
Player of the year — Keegan Edwards, Lone Tree
Coach of the year — John Swanson, Pekin
South Division
First team
Nik Coble, WACO; Drew Kissell, WACO; Grant Swanson, New London; Blaise Porter, New London; Axel Tjaden, Notre Dame; Mitchell Brent, Notre Dame; Marvion Jackson, West Burlington; Taylor Kennsett, Danville; Griffin Greiner, Cardinal.
Second team
Pietro Vannini, WACO; Darian Johnson, West Burlington; Ty Carr, Danville; Colten Sherwood, West Burlington; Bronson Sargent, Central Lee; Gabe Reichenbach, WACO; Landon Becker, Cardinal; Tony Davison, Van Buren County; Nick Skerik, Notre Dame; Kade Benjamin, New London.
Honorable mention
Cardinal — Jarrett Greiner, Blaine Bryant. Van Buren County — Jonah Heckenberg, Jackson Manning
Player of the year — Nik Coble, WACO
Coach of the year — Paul Kissell, WACO
South Iowa Cedar League
First team
Trey Shearer, Montezuma; Cole Watts, Montezuma; JD Stout, Keota; Luke Hamman, Keota; Luke DeMeulenaere, Belle Plaine; Noah Beck, BGM; Brady Berkey, Colfax-Mingo; Kaden Hall, English Valleys
Second team
Eddie Burgess, Montezuma; Carson Sprouse, Keota; Ben DeMeulenaere, Belle Plaine; Trevin Straight, Belle Plaine; Mason Harter, Sigourney; Carson Cheney, HLV; Brayden Moore, Tri-County; Bray Noun Harder, Lynnville-Sully.
Honorable mention
Sigourney — Ben House, Levi Crawford