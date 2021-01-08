DES MOINES – Trae Swartz scored a season-high 34 points, including 22 in the first half, as the Ottumwa boys basketball team rolled to the team's first CIML Metro conference win of the season.
Adam Greiner added 20 points points for the Bulldogs in a 73-57 win at Des Moines Lincoln on Friday night. Ottumwa left no doubt about the outcome, jumping out to a 23-point lead late in the first half before opening the second half with 11 straight points, opening a 53-20 advantage on the Railsplitters.
Dom Cipale led Lincoln with 15 points, sinking five shots from 3-point range in the contest. Jaryen Graham added 12 points for the Railsplitters, who finished the game outscoring Ottumwa 22-6 in the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs carried a 30-point edge into the final eight minutes.
Ottumwa (5-3, 1-1 CIML Metro) steps out of conference for a road test at Burlington on Monday night at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium. The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 67-59 Class 4A substate quarterfinal win last season against the Grayhounds, earning the program's first postseason win since 2008.