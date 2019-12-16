Boys basketball: Swartz keys Bulldogs' rally over Panthers

MOUNT PLEASANT — Trae Swartz knows he’s going good, but he’s not interested in looking at the scoreboard to see his work.
He’s more interested in winning games, and once again, the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team had to dig deep for another win.
Swartz missed the school record for points in a game by three, but poured in 36 points as the Bulldogs overcame a slow start for a 57-45 win over Mount Pleasant Monday to kick off a week of three road games.
“If there is a mismatch, the guys know it, and that’s what good teammates do. They recognize those things,” Swartz said. “I haven’t played this well that I can remember, but I couldn’t do it without them. I can’t thank those guys enough.”
Swartz has topped 30 points in a game three times already this season for the Bulldogs (3-2), including a 32-point performance Friday in a gut-wrenching loss to Des Moines Hoover.
Still, Ottumwa hasn’t made it easy on itself. This time, it was an 11-1 run by Mount Pleasant to start the game that put the Bulldogs in a hole and forced coach Neil Hartz to call a timeout to refocus his team.
“We were playing on our heels. We’d help on defense, but then stay there for too long,” Hartz said. “We had to reset the thing. We knew Trae had an advantage inside, kind of like against Hoover. We just have unselfish players who know to get the ball to the hot hand.”
That hot hand turned out to be Swartz for long spurts of the game. He scored the final six points of the opening quarter as the Bulldogs finally pulled into a 15-13 lead.
He kept going in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to gave the Bulldogs a 21-15 lead as they outscored the Panthers 20-4 over eight minutes. Swartz scored 10 of the Bulldogs’ 16 points in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defensive performance continued into the second half, helping create the offense.
“Defense was huge tonight,” Swartz said. “We just have to keep adjusting, because the slow starts will happen again. Gatlin (Menninga) is the fastest kid on the floor, and Drake (Handling) is so long on the perimeter. It’s tough for teams.”
“As long as I’m here, we’ll use defense to start our offense,” Hartz said. “If we can hold teams below 50 points, we feel pretty good about our chances.”
The Bulldogs let the Hoover game get away in the final minutes after leading by 13 with six minutes left. Hartz quickly went to work to remedy the problems, installing a play against the Panthers in which the Bulldogs did nothing but pass the ball in the frontcourt for almost two minutes. Eventually, all the passing led to Swartz isolated under the basket for a layup.
“We have guys who do a good job of learning what we did wrong,” Swartz said. “We had to know the situation, and we learned from it.”
Keegan Kohorst scored 19 points for Mount Pleasant (2-4), while Brevin Wilson added 11.
Ottumwa visits top-ranked Waukee today.
“We’re going into that game to have fun, because we figure this will be the game a team takes Trae away and makes someone else step up and hit shots,” Hartz said. “We’re playing No. 1, and we’re going to make them guard us.”