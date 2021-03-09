OTTUMWA – For the second straight year, Ottumwa High School boys basketball player Trae Swartz was a unanimous selection for the all-CIML Metro team. Swartz, who reached 1,000 career points this season, was one of five players to earn all-Metro honors as the area conferences released their all-conference teams recently.
Swartz, a senior post player, averaged 18.5 points per game to finish third in conference in scoring and shot 49 percent from the floor for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa finished with the most wins since the team's 2004 state tournament season with a final record of 16-6.
Ottumwa's Joe Hammer, Adam Greiner and Gatlin Menninga were second-team selections for the Bulldogs, while Matt Graeve was an honorable mention selection.
In the Southeast Conference, Fairfield's Max Weaton was a first-team selection for the Trojans. J.J Lane was named to the all-conference second team while Tate Allen, Evan Haines and Blake Holden were honorable mention picks.
Albia's Blake Chance and Davis County's Dalton Reeves earned first-team accolades in the South Central Conference for the second straight year, joining Chance's younger brother Drew, Albia senior Brayden Messamaker and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Ethan Davis as unanimous selections. Messmaker and the Chance brothers helped guide Albia to a perfect 12-0 run to a second straight SCC title and a return to the Class 2A substate finals.
Davis led the SCC with 10.1 rebounds a game and was third in scoring averaging a team-best 16.8 points. Reeves was second to Kieren Nichols in the conference, averaging 19.7 points a game to lead the Mustangs.
Albia's Trey Griffin, Davis County's Noah Zmolek and EBF teammates Thane Alexander and Brooks Moore were second-team selections.
In the SEI Superconference North Division, Pekin's Brady Millikin, Braden Sobaski and Brock Long earned first-team honors for the three-time division champions, who fell to West Burlington in the Class 1A district final. Teammates Cael Lyle and Chandler Stull were second-team selections for the Panthers.
In the South Division, Cardinal's Griffin Greiner was selected first team for the second straight year, while teammate Dawson Lewis and Van Buren County's Jackson Manning were second-team selections.
Moravia's Carson Brown was one of five players to be unanimously selected to the Bluegrass Conference first team after eclipsing 1,000 career points during the season, finishing fourth in Class 1A with 541 total points scored this season. Chace Hamilton joined Brown on the Bluegrass Conference first team while Mohawk teammates Gage Hanes and Warren McLeod were named to the all-conference second team.
Sigourney's Josh Mohr was a second-team selection in the South Iowa Cedar League.