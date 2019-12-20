DES MOINES — Ottumwa High School’s Trae Swartz had come close to setting the school’s single-game scoring record.
Friday, he accomplished it, though in defeat.
Swartz scored 42 points, but the Bulldogs couldn’t finish it off with a victory as Des Moines North defeated the Bulldogs 69-66 in a CIML Metro contest, sending the Bulldogs to their second straight defeat entering the holiday break.
Swartz made seven 3-pointers — five in the first half — but the Bulldogs trailed the Polar Bears 34-31 at the break. He was 7 of 10 at the line in the second half.
Ottumwa led 50-48 with five minutes left and it was a tight battle the rest of the way.
Malik Allen scored 21 points to lead Des Moines North, while Diondre Taylor added 14. Joe Hammer added 10 points in the loss for Ottumwa (3-4, 0-2 Metro). Hammer came up short on a potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired
Ottumwa visits Des Moines Lincoln when the schedule resumes Jan. 3.