PELLA — Two pretty good basketball teams took the floor in Pella Tuesday night when the Fairfield Trojans came to town. An intense battle raged for four quarters with Pella holding off a late surge by the Trojans for a 52-49 non-conference win.
The Dutch threatened to pull away a couple of times, but the Trojans, led by their big center, Max Weaton, refused to give in. Weaton, who has all-state credentials, led Fairfield with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The game opened with the Trojans taking a quick 6-0 lead as Riley Perkins and Tate Allen each drained a shot from behind the three-point arc. Pella answered with a 7-0 run and the battle was on.
Luke Keitges started the run by grabbing a rebound and putting it back in the hole. Trey Van Hauen followed with a conventional three-point play on the baseline and Cam Schulte dug out a steal and took it to the rack. Fairfield’s Sam Weaton sandwiched an inside three-point play and a pair of free throws around a rebound putback by Pella’s Tyson Barnes for an 11-9 Trojan lead. Brayden Treatow connected from three-point land for Pella and JJ Lane scored in the lane for Fairfield for a 13-12 Trojan lead. That would be the final lead Fairfield would have as triples by Van Hauen and Keitges lifted the Dutch to an 18-13 lead after the first period.
Allen drained a three for Fairfield to open the second stanza, but Pella countered with an 8-0 run and a 10-point lead. Luke Hardman fueled that run with a three ball and an inside basket and Treatow nailed a three.
The opportunity was there for the Dutch to extend the lead beyond ten points, but the stubborn Trojans would have none of that. With Max Weaton working on the inside and Perkins knocking down a three, Fairfield would cut the lead to four at 29-25 at halftime.
The two teams locked into a bitter struggle in the third period and for the first five minutes four points still separated the teams. The Dutch defense rose up and held Fairfield scoreless for the final three minutes of the third quarter. Pella used a bucket in the lane by Cameron Rowe and a breakaway by Barnes for a 41-33 lead after three quarters.
Led by three baskets by Max Weaton, the Trojans once more cut the lead to four points at 43-39.
Step up, Trey Van Hauen. Van Hauen canned a triple and a pair of free throws for a 48-39 Dutch lead. Fairfield’s Sam Weaton and Pella’s Rowe traded buckets before the Trojans made a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to three points again. A trey from the corner by Ryan Higgins set the score at 50-47 with a minute to go.
Both teams missed opportunities to score and finally, Van Hauen sealed the deal for Pella with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left. Fairfield would score at the buzzer on a basket by Max Weaton.
“Credit to Pella”, Fairfield coach Mick Flattery said. “They just keep coming at you and you can’t give them anything. I was proud of our kids. They played hard against a good team. The goal is to get better each week and we will work on that.”
Max Weaton’s double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds dominated the Trojan stat chart. Van Hauen led the Dutch with 16 points and Luke Hardman put down 11 points for Pella. Keitges was close to doubles with nine points. Cam Schulte led the team on the glass with 10 rebounds and he dished out a team high four assists.
“We knew that Fairfield was a solid team”, Pella coach Derek Schulte said. “Our defense did a great job in holding their leading scorer to three points. Trey Van Hauen had a great all-around game with big free throws at the end. We need to improve on our game execution. Our kids dug in at the end and made some key stops to get away with the win”.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pella 52, Fairfield 49
Fairfield 13 12 8 16 - 49
Pella 18 11 12 11 - 52
Fairfield scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Max Weaton 10 1-2 21, JJ Lane 1 1-3 3, Cooper Polonsky 1 0-0 3, Riley Perkins 2 0-0 6, Tate Allen 2 0-0 6, Sam Weaton 2 3-3 7, Ryan Higgins 1 0-0 3. Team 19 5-9 49. Three-point goals (6) – Perkins 2, Allen 2, Higgins 1, Polonsky 1.
Fairfield rebound leaders – M. Weaton 10, Higgins 4, Isaac Harris 1.
Fairfield steal leader – M. Weaton 1.
Fairfield assist leaders – Allen 2, Higgins 2, M. Weaton 2.
Pella scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) -Luke Keitges 2 4-4 9, Luke Hardman 3 4-5 11, Trey Van Hauen 4 5-5 16, Brayden Treatow 2 0-0 6, Tyson Barnes 3 0-0 6, Cam Schulte 1 0-0 2, Cameron Rowe 1 0-0 2.
Pella Rebounds (39) – Schulte 10, Romon 8, Colin Kerndt 4, Treatow 4, Keitges 4, Hardman 3, Van Hauen 3, Barnes 3.
Pella Steals (4) – Keitges 1, Van Hauen 1, Schulte 1, Hugen 1.
Pella Assists (14) – Schulte 4, Hugen 2, Treatow 2, Van Hauen 2, Hardman 2, Keitges 1, Barnes 1.
