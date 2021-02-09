FAIRFIELD — Not once. Not twice. Not even three times.
Four times this season, J.J. Lane has brought a half to a close with a buzzer-beating shot. That's not even counting last Monday's 3-pointer at Albia that came just a half-a-second after time expired, preventing the Fairfield boys basketball team from knocking off the two-time reigning South Central Conference champions.
Lane's fourth buzzer-beater came in the middle of a game-changing run for the Trojans Monday night in a home contest with Southeast Iowa Superconference south division runner-up West Burlington. Lane answered a reverse lay-up by Colten Sherwood by taking the ball up to mid-court before banking in a long 3-pointer at the first half came to a close.
It was the highlight of a 19-point night for Lane, leading Fairfield to a thrilling 65-62 win over the Falcons. Lane found Tate Allen for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and an open lay-up in the final minute of regulation with the Trojans clinging to a 62-61 lead.
Marvion Jackson led West Burlington (13-5) with a game-high 20 points, including 18 in the second half as the Falcons nearly erased an 11-point Fairfield lead. Braden Martin added five made 3-pointers as part of a 15-point night for the Falcons, but drew a double team in the final seconds after Allen's lay-up gave Fairfield a 64-61 lead.
Martin passed up a heavily-contested 3-point try, leading to an open look for Sherwood. After scoring nine points in the opening quarter on a trio of 3-pointer, Sherwood's 13-point night ended with a shot from the corner that rimmed out in a bid to tie the score, leading to a rebound and two game-clinching free throws by Allen with 6.2 seconds left.
Max Weaton added 17 points for the Trojans in a battle throughout the night in the post with Jackson. Allen finished with 12 points for Fairfield while Blake Holden scored 11, including consecutive open 3-pointers set up by Lane with two minutes remaining.
Fairfield (4-10) returns home on Thursday to make up a non-conference contest with Davis County. The Trojans then welcome in Mount Pleasant for a Southeast Conference clash on Friday night.