FAIRFIELD — Mick Flattery has a knack for this.
No school knows that better than Mount Pleasant. In fact, the last two state tournament appearances made by the Fairfield boys basketball program under Flattery came as a result of substate championship wins over the Panthers.
It's possible that Fairfield and Mount Pleasant could meet again this season with a trip to the Class 3A boys state basketball tournament hanging in the balance. The Trojans are playing some of their best basketball at the perfect time of the season, stunning Mount Pleasant in a 69-68 overtime thriller last Friday before closing out the regular season avenging a first-round district tournament loss to Clear Creek-Amana last year with a 57-54 win at Dan Breen Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Once 4-7, the Fairfield boys officially clinched their first winning season in four years thanks to Tuesday's home win over the Clippers and a snowstorm that forced the cancellation of the Trojans' scheduled home regular-season finale on Thursday with Knoxville. Fairfield opens Class 3A district tournament play at Washington on Monday looking to keep the good times rolling with seven wins in the past nine games including a 70-63 Senior Night win over previously-unbeaten West Burlington and the one-point Southeast Conference win last Friday over No. 7 Mount Pleasant that featured the latest buzzer-beating jumper made by senior J.J. Lane that pushed the Trojans and Panthers into overtime.
"I think that's my sixth or seventh last-second shot," Lane said. "It helps that my team gives me confidence because they usually look for me in those situations. It makes me feel like I'm that guy and gives me more confidence that I can take those shots and make them."
Lane also showed guts early in the win over Mount Pleasant, twisting his ankle shortly after hitting the first jumper of the game. Lane would be back in the game before the first quarter was over, sinking a jumper from the baseline before setting a trend for the game by hitting a 3-pointer to close out the quarter lifting Fairfield to a 25-14 lead over the seventh-ranked Panthers.
"I was still not feeling 100 percent, but I had to play through it," Lane said. "I knew I was going to keep playing. I just try to tough it through and play the game."
Lane was certainly needed as the senior guard came through to score at the end of every quarter in regulation against Mount Pleasant. Lane gave Fairfield a 37-36 halftime lead over the Panthers with a runner in the paint in the final seconds, then hit a pair of game-tying free throws with 0.9 seconds left in the third as Fairfield completely erased an eight-point Panther lead.
While Lane saved the best for last, another shooting guard gave the Trojans a chance in the fourth quarter. Riley Perkins hit three consecutive 3-pointers to help turn a 53-49 Mount Pleasant lead into a 58-57 Trojan advantage with 3:23 left.
"It was big for us. It got us going and that's what I'm here for. I love doing that for the team," Perkins said. "Whenever I hit that first shot, my thoughts are the next shot I take is going in. That's what I've always been taught by my father. That was my mindset."
Mount Pleasant, who lost another overtime battle to Pella on Tuesday 63-57 in their regular-season finale, answered at Fairfield behind clutch shots by Aaiden Ashton and Payton Hagans taking a 63-60 lead with 11 seconds left. After initially looking for Perkins to come open on the final play of regulation, Lane instead stepped back and drilled a long, contested 3-pointer as the clock ran out sending the Panthers and Trojans into overtime while sending the Fairfield student section into a frenzy.
"We had the play drawn up for Riley to pop out to the wing for a 3-pointer. They had it defended, so Max (Weaton) gave me a ball screen and the rest is history," Lane said. "You just have to play to play and play to win. If you're not willing to take that shot, you can't win. You have to have confidence that you're going to take and make that shot."
Lane would foul out late in overtime, leaving the game with 17 of the biggest points for the Trojans. Without their clutch shooter, Fairfield still found a way to pull out a win as a tiebreaking jumper by Tate Allen with 30 seconds left and two clutch free throws by Perkins to close out a 14-point effort clinched a win that led to a court-storming by the Fairfield faithful after one of the most memorable home wins in recent memory.
"This takes us to another level," Weaton said. "This team is a bunch of fighters. That shot by J.J. is one of the most clutch shots I've ever seen. It's all coming together and it's so much fun."
Weaton showed his all-state consistency on Tuesday against Clear Creek-Amana, scoring 21 points while hauling in 18 rebounds for the second straight game after posting the exact same double-double numbers against Mount Pleasant. Allen added 11 points and six assists against the Clippers as Fairfield continues heading towards what Flattery hopes will be another memorable postseason run.
"It's been a good stretch for us. Hopefully that helps," Flattery said. "Considering the people we've played and the people we've beaten lately, the sky is the limit. We have to continue to get better. We've got to continue to play well and play hard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.