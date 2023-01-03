Boys basketball: Trojans topple Big Reds

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield boys basketball team opened the season with high hopes.
Despite four losses in their first six games, all those goals are still attainable for the Trojans in 2023. In just their second home game of the season, Fairfield gave their fans a glimpse of what may be coming over the next two months as a balanced attack on both ends of the court led to an impressive 83-45 non-conference win over Centerville on Monday night at Dan Breen Gymnasium.
"We had good practices over the holiday break and some good scrimmages. We're starting to get almost everyone back. We're so close to having everybody available," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "It seemed like, before the break, it would either be an injury or a family issue that would keep players out. It seemed like we'd get one or two players back and one or two more players would have to miss time. It's nice to have almost everyone back and playing."
Tate Allen led the charge for the Trojans with 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Allen was part of a big night for three of Fairfield's top stars with Max Weaton posting a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double while J.J. Lane added 18 points and five assists as the Trojans led wire-to-wire posting over 80 points in a game for the first time this season.
"I wish you could have seen the last five days of practice. It was like we had a brand-new team out there," Weaton said. "We've been going really hard against each other. It's been a lot of fun. The game is changing. It's fun and awesome to play with these guys."
Weaton was able to come on in the second half after picking up two fouls early in the first half, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the final 16 minutes. Despite their all-state center on the bench, the Trojans didn't miss a beat scoring 39 points in the first half with Allen scoring 12 points alone in the first half before opening the second half with a steal and a lay-up to open a 44-23 Fairfield lead.
"Tate's doing a great job on both ends of the court for us," Flattery said. "His help defense and his ability to guard the other team's leading scorer has been huge. I also thought our bench brought a lot of energy. Noah McNamara, Isaac Harris and Cooper Polonsky did a great job for us when we had to deal with foul difficulty to some of our starters."
Brody Tuttle led Centerville with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss. Ryan Sinnott added 12 points and a pair of blocks as the Big Reds never caught up after a slow shooting start allowed Fairfield to score the first six points of the game.
"Our offensive execution in the half-court has to get better," Centerville head boys basketball coach Tom Hill said. "We're taking some off-balance shots. We got the ball in places for our guys to score. We still need to make either the extra pass or do the things the make us more comfortable offensively. We're just not clicking right now."
Things get no easier for either the Big Reds or the Trojans. Monday's loss was the first of four games this week for Centerville (1-7) including a trip Friday to face fifth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont who enters 2023 riding a 17-game South Central Conference winning streak and a date on Saturday at Lakeview Gymnasium against 7-1 Bluegrass Conference and 1A substate championship hopeful Moravia.
"This is not how you want to come out of a holiday break. That's going to make this a tough week," Hill said. "We need be more focused and more structured offensively. It's a process and fundamental offense is going to be a key that we're going to have to keep working on."
Fairfield, meanwhile, will look to avenge one of their four early-season losses on Friday with a trip to Washington for a key Southeast Conference contest. The Demons rallied to edge the Trojans, 71-67, during Dan Breen Gymnasium Dedication Night on Dec. 2.
"We know what we've got coming up this season. It's going to be tough, but I always felt like it's only going to make us better," Flattery said. "It's better to get these tests night after night than to face a schedule where you can go 20-1 beating teams by 20 or 30 points. How many of those teams actually move on in the postseason?
"Everything we want to accomplish is still right there in front of us. The guys played great together. I'm looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready for Washington.
