Boys basketball: Turnovers plague Bulldogs in loss to Roosevelt

The defenses were locked in. Points came at a premium.
Turnovers, however, made the difference.
The Ottumwa High School boys basketball team turned the ball over 17 times, including two inside the final minute, as Des Moines Roosevelt held on for a 46-43 CIML Metro win Thursday at Evans Middle School and ended the Bulldogs’ six-game winning streak.
“We haven’t turned the ball over like that in a month,” Ottumwa coach Neil Hartz said. “Just a lot of bad passes. Probably three-fourths of them unforced.”
Roosevelt made the Bulldogs (9-8, 3-5 Metro) play defense for long stretches, often running well over a minute of the clock down to seconds left in the quarter. The Roughriders didn’t settle for low-percentage shots, but they did make just enough free throws in the final 1:16 to prevail.
Even when Roosevelt’s Romanique Hellems missed a pair of free throws with three seconds left, the Bulldogs got off a good shot, but Joe Hammer’s halfcourt heave fell just short in a bid to force overtime.
“We knew it was going to be low-scoring, and we practice defense for 35 seconds or so at a time,” Hartz said. “I just think we got a little happy with our dribble-drive and passed up some open shots. Our defense, though, was good enough to win the game.”
Trae Swartz scored 16 points, but Roosevelt was physical with the junior post player. The game was rough in stretches, but also drawn out as Roosevelt worked the ball against Ottumwa’s zone, which didn’t allow for much penetration in the first half.
Neither team led by more than six, and the Roughriders either led or were tied for the final 22 minutes.
After leading 22-18 at halftime, the Roughriders opened up a 26-20 advantage midway through the third quarter. Ottumwa battled back to tie it at 32 on a three-point play by Swartz with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get over the hump, despite trailing by a point three times in the last six minutes.
A pair of frontcourt turnovers led to layups to put the Roughriders up 37-32, and they hit 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to take the win.
“Trae probably could have shot 15 or 18 free throws tonight. They were physical with him, and if that’s how they’re going to call it, he has to find a way to fight through that,” Hartz said. “Maybe a loss like this will be good to break things up. Roosevelt is a team fighting for wins, and there were going to make us come out and guard them.”
Gatlin Menninga added 11 points for Ottumwa. Jakari Bradley scored a game-high 17 for Roosevelt, and made 11 of 12 free throws.
“If we won, we had a chance to get the three seed in our substate, so we’ll see what happens now,” Hartz said. “Our goals are still in front us, and that’s to keep winning games and making noise in the postseason.”
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines East today.