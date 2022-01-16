BLOOMFIELD — Jackson Manning may have won the duel.
Dalton Reeves won the game on Saturday in a back-and-forth area high school boys basketball battle between Davis County and Van Buren County.
Reeves led a trio of Davis County players that produced double figures in both scoring and rebounding, pouring in 35 points while hauling in 13 rebounds in a 74-67 win over Van Buren County. The Warriors fell short despite a 38-point effort from Manning, who sank seven of 13 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
"It was a new experience. We've never played in a game like that where it was so high scoring with both teams going getting baskets over and over again. They were hitting tough shots. So were we. It just came down to that hard work that we've been putting in."
Davis County was ultimately able to prevail thanks to a dominant overall performance in the paint. The Mustangs shot 25-45 inside the 3-point arc to counter Van Buren County's 13-28 shooting effort beyond it on the other end of the floor.
Rebounding also played a key role in the win for the Mustangs. Davis County finished with a 56-29 edge on the glass, including 10-rebound efforts from Carson Maeder and Caedyn Glosser.
"It was just a matter of heart," Reeves said. "We've been preaching all year that we need to work hard. That work ethic is what got us those rebounds."
The Mustangs opened the game producing points both inside and outside the paint. Justin Matheney, Maeder and Glosser connected on 3-pointers during a 13-0 run in the opening quarter as Davis County jumped out to a 15-2 lead.
"We've been talking all year about not being outworked by anyone," Davis County head boys basketball coach Mike Bunnell said. "Dalton is going to get his points, but when you have guys like Caedyn and Carson stepping up with 13 points apiece, that's what makes the difference for us. We had guys stepping up all over the court throughout the game."
So did Van Buren County. Before Manning really caught fire, Owen Loeffler got the Warriors back in the game by sinking a trio of 3-pointers late in the first quarter to highlight a 14-point effort, cutting Davis County's lead down to 17-13 after one.
"We expected to come in and compete for 32 minutes," Van Buren County head boys basketball coach Trey Magnani said. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight for all four quarters. There were plenty of times where the guys could have folded up. They fought back and kept themselves in the game."
After being held to just three points in the first quarter, Manning began to heat up in the second quarter, answering a four-point run by Reeves with five straight points to pull Van Buren County within 21-18. Consecutive 3-pointers by Lukas McEntee and Lucas Fett would give the Warriors the lead for the first time in the game before Reeves and Maeder combined to score the final eight points of the first half, putting Davis County back on top 31-26.
"Give Van Buren County all the credit in the world. They came in and played with all the heart in the world," Bunnell said.
Reeves found Maeder and Glosser inside for the first two field goals of the second half, stretching the Mustang lead to nine. Manning, however, continued to have the answer for the Warriors scoring 14 points in the third quarter including a pair of free throws with 1:26 left in the period that briefly tied the game at 42-42.
"I kind of knew I needed to kick things into high gear," Manning said. "I was just trying to do whatever I could to help our team win. Everyone was finding me. We were playing really well together in the second half."
Manning put the Warriors on top to open the fourth quarter, sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer that put Van Buren County up 48-46. Reeves immediately answers, scoring inside to tie the game before giving the Mustangs ahead after three offensive rebounds with 6:49 left.
"There were a lot of loose balls and our guys just worked hard for them," Reeves said. "We were on the floor a lot, worked hard to get possession and worked hard to get the ball back up at the rim."
Reeves scored the first six points of the final quarter for Davis County, but again saw a lead disappear as the Warriors responded with a trio of 3-pointers including a game-tying shot with under five minutes left by Manning that evened the score at 59-59.
"I kind of got into a rhythm and started to gain some confidence in the second half," Manning said. "It just kind of took over from there."
Reeves, however, responded to Manning and the Warriors in the post scoring while drawing a foul for a conventional 3-point play that put Davis County ahead for good with 4:28 left. Bringing Davis County home, however, were the rest of the Mustangs including a 3-pointer with under three minutes left by Jack Bigsby that put Davis County in front 67-61, blowing the snow-covered roof off the historic Davis County gymnasium.
"We've had some kids that have been out sick, so guys have been stepping up all week for us," Bunnell said. "It's the next man up. All the guys came to play hard. Van Buren County worked hard. Jackson Manning was going to get his. We just had to keep everyone else from beating us."
Davis County (7-6) kicks off a busy week that includes three tough road contests at third-ranked (3A) Washington on Tuesday. Van Buren County (2-9) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play on Tuesday against Holy Trinity.
"That's another game that went down to the wire the last time we played them at their place earlier this season," Magnani said. "It's going to be another competitive, 32-minute ballgame. We look for the second half of the season, and the second time going through the conference, to be full of competitive games."