Boys basketball: Van Buren County sprints away from Comets

ELDON — If Monday's game was a race, Van Buren County and Cardinal would have been neck-and-neck at the quarter pole.
Then, with Jackson Manning leading the charge, the Warrior boys basketball team sprinted away from the Comets. Manning scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in a decisive second quarter as Van Buren County outscored Cardinal 29-13, providing the difference in a 72-57 non-conference win on Monday in a battle of former Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivals.
"You could just tell we were playing hard out there," Manning said. "Everyone was coming together. Everyone was playing hard defensively. We were able to get some steals and some turnovers which led to easy baskets. That kind of made the game for us."
Manning scored eight of Van Buren County's 15 points in the first quarter, countering a big start inside for Cardinal senior center Braxton Guiter. Besides pulling in seven rebounds in the first eight minutes, Guiter scored seven of Cardinal's first 10 points as the teams exchanged four early lead changes.
"It all comes down to those same statistics," Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. "You have to be efficient at shooting the basketball, you have take care of the basketball, you have to play without fouling. When we didn't do those things well, it started to catch up to us."
Cardinal's inability to take care of the basketball ultimately allowed Manning and the Warriors to take off in the second quarter. Anthony Duncan came up with steals on consecutive possessions, leading to a lay-up for Manning on the first takeaway before stepping back for a 3-pointer after stealing the ball in the backcourt lifting Van Buren County to a sudden 26-13 lead.
"What we saw in this game is what we expect to see every game," Van Buren County head boys basketball coach Trey Magnani said. "It's really that consistency that we've been working on. We want to be consistent night in and night out. It's tougher to do that on some nights, but when we can get after teams on the defensive end and stay true to our identity letting our offense lead to defense, we can play with anyone."
Van Buren County proved that 24 hours later, putting up a valiant fight against unbeaten West Burlington. The third-ranked (2A) Falcons improved to 13-0 on the season with a 61-46 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win Tuesday over the Warriors at Fred Parsons Court.
"It was our fourth game in five days," Magnani said. "We knew going in they would be a well-coached team. All we could do was play our game for 32 minutes."
Van Buren County found the lanes to the basket for high-percentage shots throughout Monday's game at Cardinal. As a result, the Warriors shot over 50 percent from the field (28-54) maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the second half despite taking just two shots from beyond the 3-point arc over the final 16 minutes against the Comets.
"The game plan was to get the ball to the hoop and get easy buckets," Manning said. "When they (Cardinal) were in a zone, they wanted us to shoot 3-pointers. We weren't going to do that. It all comes down to playing hard. Everyone showed up ready to play. That was the main factor to our success."
Manning's 32-point effort was part of a balanced night for the Warriors. Duncan added 15 points while collecting five steals, Izaak Loeffler scored 13 points while hauling in seven rebounds and Lucas Fett finished with 10 points in the win.
"Off the top of my head, that's the first time that's happened for us this season," said Magnani of four Van Buren County players reaching double figures in a single game. "If we get that consistently along with our defense, we can be even better. We know we're capable of doing it. Actually going out there and doing it is great."
Archer Metcalf finished with 18 points to lead Cardinal, including a personal five-point start to the fourth quarter that allowed the Comets to pull within 12 after trailing by as many as 23 points in the third quarter. Carson Kenney added 11 points before fouling out as Cardinal failed to pull any closer in the final seven minutes with 22 overall turnovers preventing the Comets from keeping up with the Warriors.
"We didn't transition very well, which isn't something we've really had any trouble with recently," Strasko said. "It's not going to help to face perhaps the best transition team in Southeast Iowa (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont). If we didn't learn our lesson (on Monday), we're going to be in really bad shape (on Tuesday)."
Cardinal dropped an 89-48 South Central Conference decision to EBF on Tuesday. The Rockets (12-1) scored 29 points in the very first quarter and never looked back, maintaining a share of the SCC lead with Knoxville as both teams improved to 9-1 in conference play with the Panthers rolling to an 83-38 win over Davis County on Tuesday.
"EBF is such a different monster," Strasko said. "They exploit every flaw. They magnified everything we struggled with."
The Comets (3-12, 2-8 SCC) heads to Davis County (2-11, 0-10 SCC) on Friday night. Van Buren County (4-10, 2-8 SEI south) heads to Central Lee on Friday.
