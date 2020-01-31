OTTUMWA — The only two boys basketball teams without a CIML Metro conference loss entering Friday night were Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines North.
One down. One to go on Saturday for the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
Trae Swartz scored 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, helping OHS secure a fifth straight win with an impressive 65-45 victory on Friday night. Ottumwa is over .500 heading into February with a chance to pin a Metro loss on Des Moines North Saturday.
“This was a big one, but Saturday is another big game for us,” Swartz said. “We’ve got to come out just as confident as we did in this game. Having that confidence right away is huge for us. If we start like we did tonight, we can win again.”
Ottumwa (8-7, 2-4 CIML Metro) is also playing to host a postseason game for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs learned Friday they will compete with Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley in Class 4A, Substate 5.
“We told the guys before the game that we need to make a statement in order to have a chance at hosting a playoff game,” Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. “We needed to beat someone with a quality record. This win gives us a big push.”
The Bulldogs pushed an early advantage against Lincoln, opening a 9-3 lead in the first quarter when Drake Handling sank a 3-point basket while being fouled. It would be the first of a career-high 14 points scored by Handling on the night.
“We have a lot of confidence going out on to the court,” Handling said. “Even in the games we’ve lost, we’ve been in. We have confidence we can play with anybody.”
The Railsplitters struggled throughout the night to find points, hitting just three field goals on 29 attempts in the opening half. Ottumwa continued to stretch the lead, using a 10-0 run to open a 21-6 lead capped by a lay-up by Matt Graeve, who just happened to be thrown the ball by Lincoln under the basket with no defender in sight.
The score prompted a timeout by the Railsplitters and a huge celebration that saw players and coaches explode off the bench.
“It feels amazing to play like this, especially at home,” Swartz said. “Coach had us hyped up before tip off. We just had to keep that energy up throughout the game.”
Ottumwa led by as many as 26 points, opening a 36-10 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter. Lincoln (9-4, 6-1 CIML Metro) scored the next 10 points to force a Bulldog timeout before Swartz scored inside while being fouled. Lincoln never got closer than 18 points the rest of the night.
“The first quarter went by so quickly, I had no idea we had built such a big lead,” Handling said. “Everyone was so into the game. We were focusing on what we needed to do on each play. The scoreboard showed that by the end of the night.”
Ben Badger led Lincoln with 13 points in the loss. Ottumwa will look to extend its longest winning streak in over a decade on Saturday.
“We told the guys this is our house and our time,” Hartz said. “This place is rocking again. That’s the way it needs to be.”