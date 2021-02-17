The Ottumwa High School boys bowling team shows off their state qualifying banner after winning the team championship at the Class 2A, District 2 tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Great Escape in Pleasant Hills. Ottumwa won the tournament with a team score of 3,216, beating out Bondurant-Farrar by 205 pins, with Clayton Morris (510), Braydon Songer (500) and Mason Konrad (475) posting the three best two-game individual totals.