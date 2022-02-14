DES MOINES – Tom Maher made no bones about it on Thursday after the Ottumwa boys bowling team finished fourth in the CIML Metro conference tournament at Game Day Lanes.
"Our total of 2,804 just won't cut it Monday at the state qualifying meet," Maher said on Thursday. "We've got a chance here to redeem ourselves."
Ottumwa responded with a 109-pin improvement at the 2A substate tournament on the same Game Day Lanes where the Bulldog boys struggled just four days earlier. Playing in the new format rewarded the top two team scores after 15 baker games, Ottumwa got better with each round ultimately finishing with a score of 2,913 finishing second to Oskaloosa as both the Bulldogs and Indians will head to Waterloo next Tuesday for the Class 2A state team tournament at Cadillac XBC.
Reiley Freeman also earned a spot in the 32-player 2A individual boys tournament, which will take place next Wednesday in Waterloo at Maple Lanes. Freeman rolled games of 223, 173 and 247 to finish with a 643 total clinching one of the top eight individual spots out of the Urbandale-hosted substate.
Richard Garrett edged out Ryan Shoemaker during the individual rounds by a single pin, rolling a 217 in the second game and a 194 in the third to finish at 586 after Johnston opened his 585 series with a 212 opener for the Bulldogs. Logan Shoemaker improved his score in all three games from a 181 opener to a 199 second game before finishing with a 200 to post a 580 series total for Ottumwa.
Mason Konrad rolled a 526 series, edging out OHS teammate Charlie Handling by just three total pins. Konrad led Handling 174-171 after one game before a 182-167 edge for Handling opened a 12-pin lead going into the final individual game of the day for the Ottumwa teammates.
Action in both state tournaments will begin at 9 a.m. All eight teams, including Ottumwa and Oskaloosa, will roll 15 baker games at state to determine seeding for the eight-team bracket before teams go head-to-head in best three-of-five baker battles with three head-to-head wins needed to win the state team title.
The individual tournament will feature three games for all 32 qualifiers with the top eight scores determining who advances to the state quarterfinals. Once there, the top eight individuals will go head-to-head in single games over three rounds to determine a state champion.