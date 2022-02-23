WATERLOO – When it comes to winning the title at Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament, Ottumwa head boys coach Tom Maher has a pretty simple philosophy.
"You've got to bowl good when you've got to bowl good."
It's become a familiar story for the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team. Once again on Tuesday, the Bulldogs bowled well at the state tournament, putting themselves in position to chase down the program's first-ever state championship.
Once again, the Bulldogs were beaten by a team that bowled just a little bit better at state. Denison-Schleswig took down Ottumwa in four hard-fought baker games during the 2A team tournament quarterfinals on the way to a magical state championship run as the sixth-seeded Monarchs added a four-game semifinal win over North Scott and a three-game sweep of Oskaloosa in the 2A state team championship match at Cadillac XBC.
For the fifth consecutive year, Ottumwa put themselves in the hunt for a state championship only to watch another team walk home with the title. According to Reiley Freeman, who bowled for both team and individual state titles over the past two days in Waterloo, the results of the recent state bowling tournaments has Bulldog bowling fans sounding like Chicago Cub fans prior to 2016.
"Everybody back from Ottumwa is starting to tell us they think we're cursed," Freeman said. "We go to state and we don't win. It starts to feel a little bit like we're cursed. You can always do a little better, but there isn't anything we could have done that have heavily changed the outcome.
"I feel like we did the best we could. It just didn't happen for us."
The Bulldogs posted a 3,156 team score in the 15 baker rounds that determined bracketing, earning the third seed finishing just two pins behind North Scott and 32 pins behind defending state champion Clinton. Earning that upper seed allowed Ottumwa to choose which lane it would start out in for the quarterfinal match with Deniston-Schleswig, who finished 167 pins behind Ottumwa after the initial 15 baker games.
"We knew the right-hand lane was scoreable. We knew the left-hand lane wasn't," Maher said. "We had the opportunity to close out that opening game and we didn't."
Denison-Schleswig edged Ottumwa, 226-219, in what might have been the decisive game of the quarterfinal clash. The Bulldogs bowled well in the second game on the tougher lane, ultimately posting a 211, but still fell 14 pins short of the Monarchs putting the Bulldogs in need of three straight baker wins to keep their championship hopes alive.
"We came back in the right-hand lane and rolled a 236 to stay in it," Maher said as Ottumwa extended the match with a 43-pin win in the third baker game. "When Denison-Schleswig got back to that lane for the fourth game, they closed us out. The right-hand lane averaged 230. The left-hand lane averaged 170. We had the advantage if we could have gone five games. We just didn't win the one game we should have won."
Freeman found out just how tough overcoming one bad game can be in the individual tournament on Wednesday. Bowling at Maple Lanes, the Ottumwa senior could not overcome a 169 opening game in the 2A boys individual state tournament, ultimately finishing 13th with a three-game series of 637 winding up 35 pins shy of three consecutive 200 games and 35 pins shy of cracking the top eight for bracket play.
"I fully expected to have to shoot 680-plus if I wanted to advance. It's harder to bowl having that expected score in your mind," Freeman said. "I could have picked up a few more spares in the first game. I was disappointed in how I did in the individual tournament, but you can't be disappointed as a team when you go out losing to the team that won the state title. It just proves it takes the best teams to knock us off.
"I hope that championship is coming for this program some day. It'll be kind of close to my heart, even if I'm not on the team."