OTTUMWA – Two years ago, he came up 22 seconds short of qualifying for state.
Last year, he was less than 10 seconds away from punching a ticket to Fort Dodge, moving from 22nd in the state qualifying meet in Marshalltown to a 19th-place finish last year at Southeast Polk.
This year, Asa Canny has one goal in mind to close out his senior season of cross-country at Ottumwa High School. Canny is going to be keeping his eye on the times being posted throughout the fall to give himself an idea what time will be needed to finally break through and make it to the state cross-country meet this season.
When we find out who we're going up against in the state qualifying meet this year," Canny said. "I'll find who I'm going up against, who I need to run against and who I need to beat."
Canny's quest for state is the feature headline for the upcoming Ottumwa boys cross-country season. Between the Bulldog boys and girls, who will both open their seasons at Marshalltown on Thursday, Canny is top individual candidate to qualify for state as the only runner on either team that returns this year after finishing in the top 20 at last year's state qualifying meet placing 19th in 17:32.8, good for 19th place just 9.9 seconds behind Norwalk sophomore Jack Brown for the 15th and final individual state qualifying berth.
"One of the biggest thing I've learned going into this season is to know your competition," Canny said. "If you look online, you can find out a lot about what some of the top runners in the state are running at any given point of a season and what courses they've run. I may know that have a faster personal best with some of those runners. It let's me know that, if I can keep working to lower my time, I might have a chance to make up those last few seconds and beat those runners out at the end."
Among the returning Ottumwa boys cross-country runners that competed last year in the state qualifying meet is a familiar name for success on the state level. Jacob Mellin, the younger brother of former state cross-country qualifier and state track champion Carollin Mellin, enters his junior season looking to build off a 44th-place finish at the state qualifying meet finishing within two minutes of a state berth.
Mason Young and Anthony Reyman finished their junior seasons separated by less than three seconds at the state qualifying meet with Young finishing 45th in 19:32.2 while Reyman finished 47th in 19:35.1. Several new runners have also spent the preseason getting to experience what it's like to take on the miles in the heat of competition.
"With a lot of new guys, or guys without a lot of experience, we're working through them to build up their base miles," Smith said. "We don't want to slow down the more experienced runners, so we're kind of allowing the returning runners to train with different workouts while we bring the new runners along.
"You can coach it and you can tell them, but there's no coach better than experience. We talked with the young runners about dealing with discomfort. There are going to be times out there where you'll feel that discomfort and you want to stop. You can't do that. You have to battle through that. It's those times when you get mentally tougher and get better. I can talk all I want about that. It's a matter of feeling it and feeling that sense of accomplishment."