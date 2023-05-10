FAIRFIELD — Jace Hannes is ready to return to the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament.
"That's about all I can say," Hannes said. "I've been tested by everything I've said over the past few years. We just have to know what we're doing and trust in the process."
Hannes and Garrett Flanagan will represent the Fairfield High School boys tennis team in the Iowa High School 1A boys state doubles tournament for the second straight year. The top tandem of the Trojans again had to battle just to make it back to state, winning a three-set district tournament semifinal over Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Andrew Miller and Quincey Johnson before falling in a three-set battle to Xavier's top tandem, Garrett Nurse and Ryan Schmit, in the district final.
Hannes and Flanagan return to state after going 1-2 in their first trip last year, falling one win short of earning a state medal. The Fairfield teammates begin 1A state doubles tournament play on Tuesday, May 23, at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
