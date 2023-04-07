ALBIA — Key rounds of 40 by Cael Schofield and 41 by Landen Simpson helped the Albia High School boys golf team edge Oskaloosa by two strokes, 162-164, on Thursday during a home dual with the Indians, Clarke, Chariton and Moravia.
Connor Fisher led the Blue Demons with a round of 38, matching Oskaloosa junior Johnathon Terpstra for the second-lowest score of the meet. Austin Gonseth earned medalist honors in the meet with one-under-par round of 35, recording four birdies during the round leading Clarke to the third-best score of the meet with a round of 168.
Moravia finished fifth overall with a round of 234. Leading the Mohawks was Logan Smith with an individual score of 55, one stroke ahead of teammate Andrew Harrington, two strokes ahead of Blake Helmick and three shots ahead of both Kaleb Rebaneck and Brayden Robinson.
Moravia returns to Monroe County on Tuesday to compete in the Albia's home Invitational tournament.
