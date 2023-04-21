Boys golf: Blue Demons take title at Davis County Invite

BLOOMFIELD — The Albia High School boys golf team was expecting a soggy track on Thursday as they made their way to the Bloomfield Country Club.
"It was raining on us for most of the way down here," Albia head golf coach Marty Hermsen said.
A day that started driving in the rain ended with the Blue Demons reigning supreme at the Davis County Invitational. Four Albia golfers earned top-10 individual medals, including the first-place medal going to Cael Schofield, resulting in a team score of 324 beating Van Buren County by 24 strokes and Davis County by 30 bringing the team trophy back to Monroe County.
"Albia's tough to compete with," Davis County head golf coach Mike Bunnell said. "In our (South Central) conference, no one is going to compete with Knoxville or Albia. To me, we're chasing third place."
Proving Bunnell's point, Albia won decisively despite some disappointing results. Landon Simpson and Conner Fisher, two golfers who have led the Blue Demons in previous meets, failed to crack the top five holding on for top-10 medals with rounds of 82 by Fisher and 84 by Simpson.
"I know there are a few of our guys that aren't happy with their rounds," Hermsen said. "You're not going to play perfect golf all the time, but the boys battled through. It was good enough today. Down the road, it's going to have to be better. We haven't had a meet yet where our top three golfers have all clicked all in the same day."
Schofield was tied for the lead through the first eight holes on Thursday with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Hayden McCrea as both golfers were three-over par on the front side with Simpson, Davis County senior Jack Bigsby and Keokuk junior Aydan O'Connor right in the hunt midway through the round.
Schofield was able to take the lead for good with a birdie on the ninth hole. Teeing off back on the first hole for the second time, the Blue Demon sophomore really got cooking with an eagle on the par 5.
"I struggled at the start, but I got hot for about five or six holes midway through the round," Schofield said. "From there, it was cruise control."
Schofield would ultimately hold off O'Connor for the meet medalist honor by a single stroke. Van Buren County junior T.J. Jirak would finish third overall with a round of 80, posting a 39 on the back nine, while McCrea finished fourth for the Rockets with a round of 81 helping EBF secure seventh place as a team with a score of 393.
Grant Powers placed fifth for Albia with a round of 81, matching Jirak on the back nine with a round of 39. Fisher won a card-off with Moravia sophomore Logan Smith, who led the Mohawks to a fifth-place finish as a team with a score of 376, after both golfers posted rounds of 82.
"I don't want to put a ton of pressure on our guys. That's no good for anyone's game," Hermsen said. "They know they can do better. Overall, we're happy with the win and we're happy to move forward. We kind of use 320 as a gauge. If you can get under that, you're doing something in high school golf. We haven't quite gotten there, but we're getting close."
Riley Bruckman helped Van Buren County hold off Davis County for second place as a team, finishing eighth for the Warriors with a round of 84. Tucker Bish would bring home the top score of the day for the hosting Mustangs, claiming the 10th and final individual medal in the meet with a round of 86.
"It was nice to get this tournament in. I've been worried all week watching the forecasts," Bunnell said. "We took a step forward. We didn't golf very well on Tuesday (finishing ninth) at Burlington. We had better scores and better bunching of the scores. We just have to get working at it and keep getting better. That's the fun part of this team. We've got a group of guys that want to continue working to get better."
Centerville finished with a team score of 378 at the Davis County Invite, placing sixth overall. John White and Keaton Loman posted the low scores for the Big Reds with matching rounds of 89.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.