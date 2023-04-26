CENTERVILLE — The Albia High School boys golf brought home the team championship on Tuesday from the North/South Invitational, posting a score of 313 with Cael Schofield and Conner Fisher producing the top two individual scores at the Appanoose Country Club.
Schofield edged Fisher by a single shot, posting a two-over par round of 74 using birdies on two of the final three holes to earn medalist honors. Albia ultimately closed out the team title winning by 12 shots over South Central Conference rival Clarke.
Davis County finished third overall with a team score of 342. Jack Bigsby edged Mustang teammate Hayden Utt by a single stroke for the team's lowest score with a round of 82.
John White edged Michael Starr for Centerville's top score by one shot, bringing in a round of 84. The Big Reds finished fifth overall with a team score of 361.
The Moravia Mohawks finished with a team score of 404, placing seventh overall. Logan Smith cracked the top 10 of the individual leaderboard finishing with a round of 86.
