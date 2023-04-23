SULLY — Wind, rain, hail and golf.
Which of these does not belong with the others?
On Friday afternoon at the Diamond Trail Golf Course in Lynnville, all four elements were present during a quadrangular golf meet hosted by the Lynnville-Sully Hawks. Despite the adverse conditions, the Albia Blue Demons played some outstanding golf slipping past the PCM Mustangs by five strokes for the win with a round of 157.
The host Hawk team finished third with 180. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was fourth with a team score of 197.
An impressive trio of Cael Schofield, Cooper Bradley and Landon Simpson led the way for the Blue Demons. Schofield and Bradley shared medalist honors with matching two-over par rounds of 38.
Simpson came in third with a 39. The Albia scoring was completed with a 42 from Grant Powers and a 43 from Connor Fisher.
Blue Demon golfers put six birdies on the cards during the round and they found the second hole to be to their liking. Schofield, Bradley and Simpson all birdied the par-5 hole.
“I was very impressed with the way our kids played despite the conditions," Albia coach Marty Hermsen said. “They played some great golf in adverse conditions. The hail just added to the misery, but it was the wind that made things difficult. This course is not familiar to our golfers as we only play it once a year. It was a tough afternoon of golf, but we survived."
EBF was led by rounds of 47 from Hayden McCrea and Blake Johnson, a 50 from Jake McGee, a 53 by Jackson Taylor and a 77 by Skyler Lettington.
Albia will be back in action at the Preserve at Rathbun area twice this week. Tuesday they participate in the North-South Invitational in Centerville at the Appanoose Country Club before heading to The Perserve Course on Lake Rathbun Thursday to compete in the Moravia Mohawk Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.