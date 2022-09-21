PLEASANT HILL — For the first time in his first season of varsity high school golf, Stephen Brinegar posted the lowest score in a competitive for the Ottumwa Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Brinegar posted his best round of his freshman season, finishing with a round of 88 for the Bulldogs including an impressive round of 40 on the back side of Cooper Creek leading Ottumwa to a 10th-place finish at the 18-hole tournament. Brinegar recorded pars on six straight holes to finish 42nd overall on the individual leaderboard.
Ottumwa finished the day posted a round of 363 on Wednesday, beating out Fort Dodge by 18 shots. Dowling Catholic posted a score of 306 to win the team championship by two strokes over Southeast Polk as the top five teams in the tournament were separated by just 14 total shots.
Chase Thompson finished just one stroke behind Brinegar, posting a round of 89 including seven pars over 18 holes. Logan Storto finished with a round of 91 for the Bulldogs, narrowly missing out on the top 50 in the tournament. Matthew Mitchell finished out the day with a round of 95, Bryan Coulter brought in a 97 for the Bulldogs while Russell Ponce finished with round of 106.
The Ottumwa golfers will be back on the course on Tuesday at A.H. Blank Golf Course in Des Moines for the second and final round of the Iowa Alliance Conference south division tournament. Ottumwa will look to erase Des Moines Roosevelt's 14-shot lead over the Bulldogs built during the first round of the tournament played at the Bright Grandview Golf Course on Aug. 16.
