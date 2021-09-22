OTTUMWA – One more conference title down. One more to go.
The Ottumwa High School boys golf team closed out a clean sweep of CIML Metro dual competitions on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course, posting another consistent nine-hole score of 154 beating out Des Moines Roosevelt by 23 shots. For the fifth straight year, Ottumwa beat each and every Des Moines Public School in a dual on the links.
The Bulldogs will look to complete a clean sweep of five straight CIML Metro titles next Wednesday at the conference tournament, which this year will be held at the Grand View Golf Club in Des Moines starting at 3:30 p.m. Should the Bulldogs pull it off, they would exit the Metro as the reigning champions with Ottumwa and the Des Moines schools joining a new league next year.
"You always want to win your conference no matter what the situation is, but you definitely don't want to let one slip on the final year," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "It's always been a challenge. It's always been competitive and we've got one more event to go."
Cale Leonard completed a perfect run through CIML Metro conference duals in his four years as an Ottumwa High School golfer, pacing the Bulldogs on Tuesday by posting a four-under par nine-hole round of 31. Leonard avoided any bad swings that might have cost him a chance to challenge Burlington senior Nate Speer one day earlier at the Grayhounds' home tournament, avoiding any late dropped shots by making pars on the sixth and seventh holes despite coming up short of the greens on his approach shots.
"The wind kind of got me a couple of times," Leonard said. "I was able to get up and down on both holes, which built some confidence. I was just hitting it close and making some putts."
Tyse Barker finished as the runner-up to Leonard in the dual with Roosevelt. The Ottumwa senior posted his lowest nine-hole round at Fox Run, finishing at four-over par with a 39 joining Leonard as the only golfers to crack 40 on the front side of the course.
"This is a one-time deal each year that we've been able to accomplish each of the past four years," Barker said of the conference dual title. "I just hit putts and put everything in the fairway. Everything seemed to be working."
Chase Thompson followed up his best 18-hole round on Monday at Flint Hills (89) by matching Trent Grooms with a round of 42 for the Bulldogs. Carson Leonard posted the lowest score among the Ottumwa junior varsity golfers with a 45, fifth-best overall among the 11 OHS golfers that competed on Tuesday.
"It's hard to say that Cale's day didn't stand out when he shot four-under, but I really thought Chase stood out by the way he was able to start out with consistency making pars on all four of those holes," Creamer said. "He had a little hiccup on the fifth hole, but he bounced back to post that 42. That's the kind of round we'll need from him going forward.
"Tyse has really been getting together over the past few weeks. He's really stuck it out and improved over the past four years. We really stress with these guys about how important that short game is. You've got to one-chip. You've got to one or two-putt at most. That's going to be the team score in high school golf down so much. You can drive the ball all you want, but if you can't chip or putt, you're not going to score."
Ottumwa followed up their CIML Metro dual-clinching win over Roosevelt by firing a 354 on Wednesday at the Southeast Polk Invitational. Leonard finished in a tie for third at Cooper Creek, firing a one-over par 18-hole round of 72.
"Hopefully, we can keep building off the success we've been having," Leonard said.