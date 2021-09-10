DES MONIES – Cale Leonard's even-par nine-hole round of 34 at Grand View Golf Club led the Ottumwa High School boys golf team to a win in the first CIML Metro conference competition of the season.
The Bulldogs officially kicked off the final year of competition for all athletic teams in the Metro by earning a 34-stroke dual win at Des Moines Hoover. Ottumwa finished with a team score of 152 while Hoover posted a 186.
"We only had one plater who had ever seen the course before," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "To come in with six scores at or below 40 is something I'm very proud of the boys for achieving."
Leonard, much as he did Tuesday at the Ottumwa Invitational, found a way to avoid dropping several shots to stay at even par. On Tuesday, Leonard pared the first 11 holes at Fox Run Golf Course including an impressive recovery on the par-5 third hole after hitting his tee shot out of bounds.
"Cale probably feels like he also left a few shots out there, but he got into some bad spots on a couple of holes," Creamer said of Leonard. "He's just so mentally tough that he was able to keep a level score despite some shots not going his way."
Logan Storto matched Cade Hougland in posting rounds of 39 to back up Leonard's even-par round. Chase Thompson, Tyse Sarver and Sam Matthiesen added rounds of 40 for a balanced conference-opening effort from the OHS golfers.
"Logan, Chase, Cade and Sam all came in with their best career scores," Creamer said. "It was a very good team round that we can build off of."
Ottumwa is back in conference action at home on Tuesday. The Bulldog golfers hosts Des Moines East, Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines North in a Metro quadrangular at Fox Run Golf Course.