ANKENY – Cale Leonard came within a stroke of earning consecutive meet medalist titles in consecutive meets to open his senior season of Ottumwa High School boys golf.
Leonard found himself settling for second place on Monday at the Jesse Peck Invitational on Monday at Briarwood Golf Course as one of three golfers to post a two-over par round of 74. Southeast Polk senior Calvin McNeeley ultimately earned medalist honors, edging Leonard and Ankeny Centennial senior Jack Winkel on the third hole of a cardoff.
Ottumwa improved by seven shots as a team from their season-opening 360 posted at the Muscatine Muskie Invitational on Friday, shooting 353 on the tougher Briarwood course to finish sixth overall in the seven-team Ankeny Centennial-hosted tournament. The hosting Jaguars claimed the team title with a score of 303, beating out Southeast Polk by 19 shots.
"Cale was Cale and stayed the course. He didn't really get anything going with the putter, but kept his card clean for the most part and grinded it out," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "I think most of our guys were much more relaxed out there. The course was just playing tough."
Trent Grooms broke into the top 20 on Monday at Ankeny, posting an 85 for the Bulldogs to finish in 16th place on the individual leaderboard. Tyse Barker improved by two shots on Monday after posting a season-opening 90 on Friday at Muscatine, finishing 23rd at the Jesse Peck Invite with a score of 88.
Chase Thompson, who made the trip back to Ottumwa on Monday night in time to start in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, posted a 106 in his second varsity start for the Bulldog boys golf team. Logan Storto and Cade Houghland each posted scores of 112 on Monday.
"Tyse and Trent played much better. They were hitting the ball well and kept it play throughout the round," Creamer said.
Ottumwa returns to the course at the Cedar Rapids Country Club for action on Thursday.