OTTUMWA — What a difference a few weeks can make.
Less than a month ago, the young Ottumwa High School boys golf team opened the season finishing 10th at the Muscatine Muskie Invitational with a team score of 381 at Geneva Golf and Country Club.
Just 25 days later, the Bulldogs returned from a three-week break to compete in their home tournament. Ottumwa finished with a round of 334 on the difficult Fox Run Golf Course, finishing fifth in a competitive battle with multiple teams including consistent front-nine scoring from all six Bulldog varsity golfers.
"It's exactly what we wanted. We've been saying all along if we can get five scores of 85 or less, we'll be right where we want to be," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "We're shooting for 330, so to shoot 334 on our home course is good. We're right where we want to be at this point of the season."
It was a hard-earned 334 at times for the Bulldogs on a course with punishing roughs around multiple turns. Chase Thompson, Logan Start and Dominick Rath were able to get Ottumwa off to a consistent start as all three golfers rolled home team-leading scores of 40 on the back nine to open the tournament including an amazing par by Thompson on the 18th that saw the OHS sophomore reach the green with his second shot after driving the ball into the tall grass in the rough to the right side of the fairway.
"In most cases, from that lie, it's usually been a double (bogey) or worse for me," Thompson said. "I just had to stay confident with my shot. I made sure the lie was alright before I did hit it. There's really no practicing for a shot like that.
"I thought it was a pretty good drive, so I didn't realize it was as deep in the rough as it was until I got down there. I thought there was a chance I might end up in the bunker, past the green or even in the bushes with my second shot. I didn't think it would wind up on the green."
Rath also had to do some scrambling, making a 20-foot putt to salvage a bogey on the 18th after driving the ball out of bounds with his drive and needing a branch on a tree near the green to avoid going into the bushes behind the hole. Storto nearly pared the tough 18th after narrowly avoiding deep rough twice helping OHS post four scores of 87 or lower.
"You always want to hit a great shot, but if you don't, that next shot is most important one that you're going to hit," Creamer said. "You can't worry about what has happened. You just have to worry about what's going to happen next. Just focus on the next shot and make that your best one."
Indianola rolled to the team title with a round of 297, beating Norwalk and defending champion Burlington by 26 shots. The depth of the Indians was on full display with five golfers on two teams posting rounds in the 70s including the top two individual scores as Jackson Overton used a hot start to win the individual medalist honors with a two-under-par round of 70, beating Preston Bily by two strokes.
"I came out and went four-under par through the first five holes," Overton said. "I was able to scramble my way around the course after that."
Thompson led Ottumwa's varsity squad with a round of 81, two strokes ahead of Storto and three strokes ahead of Rath. Matthew Mitchell posted a round of 86 while Stephen Brinegar bringing in a 91 for the Bulldog varsity squad while Bryan Coulter rounded out the day with a round of 97.
Russell Ponce led the Ottumwa junior varsity with a round of 114, three strokes ahead of teammates Carter Mason and Michael Wailes as well as four strokes ahead of Milo Canny. The Ottumwa junior varsity finished the day with a team score of 466.
Ottumwa returns to the course on Thursday at Ames, facing the Little Cyclones and Des Moines North at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in an Iowa Alliance Conference triangular. Action tees off at 3:30 p.m.
