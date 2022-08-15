ANKENY – The Ottumwa High School boys golf team dodged the raindrops on Monday, coming home with an eighth-place finish from the Jesse Peck Invitational at the Briarwood Club of Ankeny.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 347, lowering their total from Friday's season-opening tournament at Muscatine by 34 strokes. Southeast Polk won the competitive central Iowa tournament with a team score of 303, beating out Ankeny Centennial by six shots and Indianola by 10.
Dominick Rath led Ottumwa for the first time on Monday, bringing home a round of 84 including an impressive birdie on the second hole while shooting 40 on the front nine. Matthew Mitchell, who matched Rath with a 40 on the front side at Briarwood, matched Chase Thompson for the second-lowest score for the Bulldogs with a round of 86.
Logan Storto saw a six-shot improvement from Muscatine, finishing with a 91 on Monday for Ottumwa. Stephen Brinegar finished with a 95 at the challenging central Iowa course while Bryan Coulter rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with a round of 106.
No player was able to even reach par at Briarwood on Monday. Southeast Polk senior Zach Julander earned meet medalist honors, finishing with a one-over par round of 73, beating a trio of players by a single stroke.
Ottumwa is right back on the course on Tuesday for their second scheduled Iowa Alliance meet of the season. The Bulldogs head to the Bright Grandview Golf Course in Des Moines in a meet with all six former CIML Metro conference schools (OHS, Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover and Des Moines North) being represented.
