MARSHALLTOWN — Cale Leonard birdied four holes at Elmwood Country Club to help offset five bogeys and a triple bogey on the 11th hole, finishing in seventh place with a three-over-par round of 73 to lead the Ottumwa High School boys golf team to an eighth-place finish at Marshalltown's Joe August Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 330 (+50) in the third tournament of the week. Ankeny remained unbeaten on the season, winning the team title on Friday with a six-over-par round of 286 with Indianola finishing 16 shots behind the Hawks in second place.
Joe Hammer matched Leonard with a round of 73, ultimately placing ninth after a four-player card off. The Ottumwa senior had 13 pars during the round, finding his only birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Trae Swartz added round of 90 for Ottumwa, finishing 45th overall while spending a Friday on the golf links with the Ottumwa football team having the week off. Trent Grooms posted a 94, good for 47th place, while Mitch Wood finished with a round of 107 to finish in 56th.
Ottumwa will be right back on the course on Monday, competing at the Burlington Invitational. Action tees off at Flint Hills Golf Course at 10 a.m.