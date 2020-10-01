BURLINGTON — The 2020 regular season ended like it began for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team. Burlington edged the Bulldogs in a dual for the second time, beating OHS by 16 shots at Spirit Hollow Golf Course with a team score of 333, the same score Ottumwa produced in a 15-shot season-opening dual loss to the Grayhounds back in August at the Burlington Country Club.
Nate Spear got the best of Ottumwa's top golfers, Cale Leonard and Joe Hammer, earning medalist honors by posted a one-over par round of 73. Leonard and Hammer shared the top scoring honors for Ottumwa with a pair of 77s. Leonard officially finished as the runner-up to Spear thanks to a cardoff tiebreaker.
Thomas Mitchell posted a round of 97 for Ottumwa while Trent Grooms finished the regular season with a round of 98. Tyse Barker came home with a score of 102 while Mitch Wood finished his first and only regular-season on the OHS boys golf team with a score of 108.
The Ottumwa boys head to the Class 4A district tournament on Monday at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Valley. The top three district teams and the top two overall individual players (plus ties) at each site from among the non-qualifying teams qualify for the Iowa High School boys state golf tournament, which will take place over two days starting on Friday, Oct. 9 at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club at 10:30 a.m.