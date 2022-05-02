FAIRFIELD — Nile Christensen racked up five birdies, leading the Fairfield High School boys golf team to a six-shot win over Albia in the Trojans' home tournament on Monday.
Christensen took advantage of three par 5s, recording birdies on the second, ninth and 18th holes to post a 75 to finish as the overall runner-up in the tournament. Washington sophomore Roman Roth edged Christensen by a single stroke, birding three holes on the front nine on the way to posting a round of 74 leading the Demons to a third-place finish.
Albia was edged out for a tournament title for the third straight meet after having a three-meet winning streak snapped with a runner-up finish last Tuesday in the North-South Classic at The Preserve, posting a score of 342 finishing second for the second time this season to Knoxville.
The Blue Demons also finished fourth at the Mohawk Invitational last Thursday with a round of 348, finishing 17 shots behind Pella for third.
We struggled with hitting in prairie grass off the tee. In order to score well at The Preserve, you must keep the ball in play off your tee shots," Albia head boys golf coach Marty Hermsen said. "We hit some great shots as well. We still have lots of work to do with one full weeks left of the season remaining before the South Central Conference tournament at Edmundson Golf Course on May 9 and the 2A sectional tournament two days later."
Landen Simpson and Connor Fisher shared the top scoring honors for the Blue Demons last Thursday with rounds of 81. Garin Grinstead led Albia at the North-South Challenge last Tuesday with a round of 82.
Davis County followed up a fourth-place finish in the North-South Challenge last Tuesday at The Preserve, posting a team score of 375, by finishing eighth last Thursday in the 20-team Mohawk Invite improving by 12 shots with a score of 363. After firing an 83 on Tuesday, Easton White led the improved Mustang round on Thursday posting an 81 posting a pair of birdies during the round.
Van Buren County and Fairfield finished in a tie for 10th at the Mohawk Invitational as the Highway 1 neighbors each posted team scores of 368. Riley Bruckman led the Warriors with a round of 82, finishing 12th, while Max and Sam Weaton each posted rounds of 91 to lead the Trojans last Thursday. Bruckman led Van Buren County to a fifth-place finish at Fairfield, posting a top-10 finish with an 84 leading the Warriors to a round of 366.
Centerville finished sixth in the North-South Challenge last Tuesday, posting a round of 394 edging Creston by a stroke while being led by Kyler Pettibone's round of 91. John White led the Big Reds at the Mohawk Invitational on Thursday with a round of 96, leading Centerville to a share of 13th place with Wayne as both teams posted rounds of 409 at The Preserve.
The Big Reds finished seventh at the Fairfield Invitational on Monday, posting a team score of 389. White led Centerville with a round of 92 at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club.
Moravia finished eighth at the North-South Classic with a round of 438 on Tuesday, led by a 103 from Kaleb Templeton. The Mohawks finished 16th on Thursday in their home tournament, improving by eight shots with a 430 with a 98 by Logan Smith leading the way.