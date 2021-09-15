OTTUMWA – Cade Hougland had one score. Kyle Creamer had another.
To figure out which total was correct, Hougland started to recap his round with his head coach. In doing so, the Ottumwa senior verbalized the type of consistency that led to a successful individual round.
It's the type of consistency that the Bulldogs exhibited as a team on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course as Ottumwa posted a nine-hole team score of 152 for the second straight meet, winning a CIML Mero quadrangular by 24 shots over Des Moines Lincoln, 85 shots over Des Moines East and 131 shots over Des Moines North.
"That 152 at Grand View was our season low. Coming into this meet, we stayed consistent," Creamer said. "You should shoot well on your home course. That's what our boys did. It's very pleasing as their coach to see the kids meeting those expectations consistently."
Hougland's verbal recap of his round started with a triple-bogey seven on the par-4 ninth, the opening hole of the day for the Ottumwa senior. What followed showed the mental toughness it takes to contest in almost any tournament as Hougland didn't let one bad hole turn into one bad round.
"I came out of that and pared the next four holes," Hougland said. "I finally ended up with another bogey on the fifth hole, then came back with three more pars. I didn't beat myself up too much about that first hole. I took the triple and told myself I had to keep playing. There was nothing I could do about it now. I just had to bounce back."
Hougland ultimately finished in a tie for second place with Des Moines Lincoln senior Bradley Koefed after both golfers finished their nine-hole rounds with matching scores of 39. The Ottumwa senior relied on his short game to post his best round of the season.
"My iron play is starting to get a lot better," Hougland said. "I'm also starting to make a lot more putts. I'm down to about one or two putts a green."
Cale Leonard again set the pace for the Bulldogs, earning meet medalist honors with a round of 33. Leonard overcame a bogey on the third hole of Fox Run, where the OHS senior was able to salvage a par despite a drive out of bounds on Thursday during the Ottumwa Invitational, with three birdies with several quality looks at improving on the two-under-par round.
"From where we were at the start of the season, posting 152 for two consecutive meets is a heck of an improvement," Leonard said. "I think, for everyone, this is a huge boost of confidence. Everyone is starting to play well. Hopefully, we can keep on improving."
Tyse Barker added a round of 40 for the Bulldogs while Trent Grooms posted a 43 for Ottumwa's fourth-best score on Tuesday. Grooms edged out several OHS teammates on the individual leaderboard with Dominck Rath producing a 44, Sam Matthisen posting a 45 and Chase Thompson finishing with a round of 46.
"You could tell after the summer who had really been putting in the work and playing a lot. Now that we're a few weeks into the season, you can tell that the scoring and the play from all the guys is starting to improve," Creamer said.
Ottumwa is back in tournament action on Friday. The Bulldogs will head to Marshalltown Invitational, which will be played this year at the American Legion Golf Course, starting at 10 a.m.