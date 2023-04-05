Boys golf: Fairfield second to Washington in Southeast opener

FAIRFIELD — Mick Flattery couldn't complain with an opening round of 166.
The Fairfield High School boys golf team closed out the first nine holes of the season, and Southeast Conference competition, with the lead over all but one conference opponent. Only the Washington Demons, paced by a dynamic pair of brothers, were able to finish with a better score on Monday at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club posting a 145 in the first of six meets between the programs to determine the regular-season conference champions.
"Washington is phenomenal. They've got some great returning golfers and a great young freshman that are going to allow them to be really good this year," said Flattery, the head coach of the Fairfield boys golf team. "We took our No. 1 golfer (Max Weaton) and he was only our fourth-best score. We ended up taking the scores of our No. 3, 4 and 5 golfers. Does that mean we're going to have some pretty good depth this year? I think so. I think that's exciting that we have that potential."
Washington showed their exciting potential as well with the emergence of freshman Rajan Rath, who led all golfers on Monday posting a two-under-par round of 33. The younger brother of Roman Rath, who posted a top 10 finish in last year's Class 3A boys state golf tournament, edged his brother by a single stroke as the Raths combined to shoot three-under-par producing the top two individual Southeast Conference scores heading into the second regular season meet between the schools on Thursday in Fort Madison at the Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park.
"This probably even better than what we were anticipating. We always go into meets like this trying to shoot below 150 as a team," Washington head boys golf coach Collin Stark said. "We know what to expect from Roman. Rajan played extremely well. We knew going in he has a lot of potential. He showed it and he's got bragging rights over his brother now."
Mount Pleasant junior Nate Dismang came in third in the first Southeast Conference dual, posting at round of 39 leading the Panthers to a team score of 184. The Panthers sit in third place as a team, 18 strokes behind the Trojans and four shots ahead of Fort Madison.
"Mount Pleasant has a lot of guys back. They have a lot of top tier guys returning, so to be able to beat them over here was good, but we know they're only going to get better," Flattery said. "Fort Madison has five seniors. That's something they haven't had in a long time. They're going to be much improved. Going over to Fort Madison is going to be tough."
Leading the charge into the second round on Thursday for Fairfield will be Austin Lisk. The Trojan senior posted a team-leading round of 39, tying Washington teammates Drew Conrad and Luke Beenblossom for the fourth-best individual round on Monday.
"It's nice to be able to step up for the team," Lisk said. "It was just a matter of keeping the ball in play and hitting everything pure."
Right behind Lisk are Fairfield teammates Dave Eisner, who posted a round of 41, and Landon Nodurft following a round of 42. Flattery, however, was excited to see Lisk open his season with one of the conference's early top-five individual scores.
"Austin is someone I've always thought could really find success in this sport," Flattery said. "He's been playing so much golf. So has Landon. I'm so tickled for those guys that they did so well. When we get better scores from our regular top-two golfers, we're going to be in for an exciting season."
