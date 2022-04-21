BLOOMFIELD — Connor Fisher barely made it to the Bloomfield Country Club 10 days earlier
Once he was on the course, the Albia sophomore made it through just two holes before having to step away from a South Central Conference triangular with the Mustangs and Chariton last week. Fisher could not overcome a stomach flu that kept him from even making it through one trip around the nine-hole Davis County golf course.
On Thursday, Fisher had no problem navigating two trips around the Bloomfield Country Club, winning the individual championship at the Davis County Invitational following up a 39 on the front side of the 18-hole round with a closing 38, clinching a three-stroke win over Davis County senior Noah Hamm. As a team, Albia brought home the championship trophy posting a score of 327 beating the Mustangs in their home tournament by 25 shots.
"It was rough (last week). I wasn't feeling the best the whole ride over the course, so I knew it was going to be rough," Fisher said. "It really hurt. That's the first time I haven't been able to finish a round. I knew the next time I came back, I had to play good to show what I would have been capable of."
Fisher had some momentum coming into Thursday after returning to competition two days earlier to lead Albia to a 17-stroke win in a home triangular with Chariton and Moravia, posting a round of 40 to earn meet medalist honors to pace a 173 for the Blue Demons at The Preserve Course.
Fisher edged Simpson, who finished as the runner-up in the triangular with a round of 43. Kaleb Templeton posted a 44 to lead Moravia to a team score of 198, finishing in a tie for third individually with Albia's Grant Powers, while Caleb Werts cracked the top five for the Chargers with a team-best round of 45.
"The boys played well in some tough conditions at the longest golf course we play all year," Albia head boys golf coach Marty Hermsen said of Tuesday's round. "Shooting a 40 in those conditions is very good, especially when it's a little windy and very cold. It was good to see Connor back on the course from his stomach flu he suffered at the Davis County triangular last week. We need Connor to continue to play solid golf for us to have a chance moving forward in the season."
Fisher did just that, avoiding major trouble around a course that was playing tougher than even the players most familiar with it were expecting.
"I figured we'd have a 72 or something close to par as the top individual score," said Hamm after posting Davis County's top score, edging Simpson by a single stroke for second place in the tournament. "The greens were hard, but they were also slow. It was hard to stick anything on the green, but the putts just didn't want to roll."
Slow greens did little to slow down the Blue Demons with three golfers bringing home top-six medals from the Davis County Invite. Garin Grinstead finished fifth with a round of 84, edged by Mustang senior Easton White by a shot for fourth place, while Cael Schofield nearly captured sixth place for Albia losing a card-off to Riley Bruckman, who led Van Buren County to a third-place finish as a team with a score of 356.
"Landen would tell you he's very capable of playing even better than he played in this tournament," Hermsen said. "It's nice to have the top guys so close to each other. We're going to need that type of balance and top play if we're going to be some of the better teams we're going to see later in the season."
Schofield tied Simpson with two-over par 38 on Thursday as Albia scored a home quadrangular win with a round of 160, beating Oskaloosa by seven shots. The Blue Demons are now 22-1 on the season and will be seeking payback later in the season against Knoxville, who edged Albia at the Blue Demons home invitational tournament earlier this season.
Centerville finished fourth at Davis County with a team score of 371, led by an 18-hole round of 91 fired by John White. Kaleb Templeton matched White with a 91, leading Moravia to a seventh-place finish with a team round of 439.
Centerville (8-9, 1-0 SCC) will host Davis County (20-8, 1-1 SCC), Albia and Moravia (1-19, 1-0 Bluegrass) on Tuesday in the Big Red Invitational at the Appanoose Country Club starting at 1 p.m. Van Buren County (12-3, 1-0 SEI south) will host West Burlington-Notre Dame in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Monday at Riverview Country Club.