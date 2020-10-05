PLEASANT VALLEY — Joe Hammer and Cale Leonard spent most of the summer sharing space atop several leaderboards across the Midwest.
Why should Monday have been any different?
Hammer and Leonard both qualified for the Class 4A Iowa High School boys state golf tournament, posting the top two individual scores at
Glynns Creek in Pleasant Valley. The tough course lived up to its reputation, not allowing a single golfer to break or even reach par with windy conditions making scoring even tougher.
In the end, Hammer was able to finish two shots ahead of three golfers including Leonard with a two-over par round of 74. Leonard, meanwhile, finished in a tie for second with a four-over par round of 76 and will join Hammer by having the second-best overall individual score for players among non-qualifying state tournament teams.
Ottumwa finished tied for sixth overall in the tournament with a score of 337, matching Davenport Assumption on the final leaderboard. Pleasant Valley secured a district title on their home course with a score of 316, opening the door for Dubuque Wahlert (321) and Linn-Mar (327) to join the Spartans in qualifying for state as the top two team scores outside of the hosting program.
Helping bring the Bulldogs within 10 shots of a state tournament berth were juniors Trent Grooms and Tyse Barker, both of whom broke 100 over 18 grueling holes for all participants. Grooms capped his golf season off with a round of 91 on Monday while Barker brought his season to an end with a round of 96.
Ottumwa seniors Mitch Wood and Trae Swartz closed out their first and only season as Bulldog golf teammates out competing in Monday's district meet. Wood, an all-state infielder and commit to the University of Iowa baseball team, finished with a 102 on Monday while Swartz, who will be back on the gridiron for the OHS football team Friday night against Ames at Schafer Stadium, posted a 106 in his final round of Bulldog boys golf.
Hammer returns to state for the second straight year after finishing in a tie for 19th place with a two-round 23-over-par total of 167 at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City. Hammer and Leonard, a first-time state qualifier, will open this year's two-round 4A boys state golf tournament on Friday morning at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club at 10:30 a.m.
Hammer and Leonard have each picked up two wins over the summer with Hammer edging Leonard at the Elmwood Junior Amateur before adding the Iowa PGA Junior Championship title during the same week that Leonard won the Hurricane Tour Summer Junior Open.
Leonard added a second title by winning the Mid-Summer Classic back in July. Both also competed in the Southeast Iowa Amateur and in the Iowa Junior Open.