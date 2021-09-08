OTTUMWA – Trailing by one standing in the fairway on the 18th hole, Nate Spear knew he needed to a quality approach shot in order to have a chance at tying or winning birdie.
The Burlington senior got exactly what he needed, hitting his second shot right on the green within 10 feet of the hole. It would take a response by a friend, future teammate and longtime rival to counter Spear’s shot.
Cale Leonard had that response, putting his second shot on the green just inside of Spear. Rather than losing the lead on the final hole, Leonard put his second medalist title of the season away with birdie on the final hole, clinching the Ottumwa senior’s two-shot win in the 2021 Ottumwa Invitational.
“We’ve been going back and forth a lot,” Leonard said after edging Spear on Tuesday on his home course. “I think a lot of it comes down to confidence. I was struggling against him earlier this summer when we were playing against each other, then I had a couple good rounds. I just started building off that.”
The summertime junior events were just the most recent chapters of the story being written between Spear and Leonard. The two have been battling on leaderboards across the state throughout their respective high school careers. Leonard is starting to get the best in the rivalry, winning the Ottumwa Invitational by two shots for the second straight year over the Burlington senior, rolling in birdies on the 12th, 17th and 18th on Tuesday to pull away after holding on for a even-par 35 on the front nine, finishing with a round of three-under-par 69.
“Cale’s putting has gotten a lot better,” Spear said of what has improved in Leonard’s game. “It’s really been there lately. He’s just been playing better.”
Spear did not go home empty-handed from Fox Run. Aided by top-five finishes from teammates Mateo and Tomas Rascon, Burlington won the team title at Ottumwa posting a season-best score of 297 to beat Indianola by 10 strokes.
“It’s the first time we’ve broken 300 as a team in quite awhile,” Spear said. “Our No. 5 (Brock Dengler) came home with a clutch 77. That helped out a lot. I didn’t know how it was going to go, but we’ve got a pretty good team this year. Hopefully, we can make it to state.”
Burlington will get the chance to qualify at home next month as one of the state-qualifying hosts in Class 4A. Ottumwa will also be a part of that state qualifying meet, giving Spear and Leonard another chance to face each other in a big tournament.
“How many times do you think those two guys go out there together and play a couple approach shots where the closest to the pin wins? It happens all the time they play a round together,” Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said of Spear and Leonard. “We play Burlington a lot. They’re the same age, so they’ve almost literally grown up playing this sport against each other.
“Nate’s a tremendous player and an even better person. I’m as proud of him as I am for Cale and everything they’ve accomplished.”
Of course, the two are not done racking up accomplishments together on the course. Spear and Leonard have both committed to play college golf next season at Drake University, where the two will be both teammates and roommates.
“It’s a nice weight to have off my shoulders,” Leonard said of his committment to Drake. “I’m looking to having Nate as my teammate. I’ve still got a few tournaments left that I’ll be going head-to-head against him.”
Ottumwa finished fifth as a team with a score of 340, one shot behind Muscatine and seven shots behind Norwalk. Tyse Barker posted a season-best round of 83 for the Bulldogs, who had to overcome the sudden withdrawl from the tournament from Trent Grooms due to illness after just 11 holes.
“You’re not expecting something like that. It was unfortunate,” Creamer said. “For Tyse, I moved him down in the line-up to take a little bit of pressure off him. He responded in a big way. Overall, we improved our season-best score by 13 shots and did it without our second-best player being able to finish the round. We’ve got conference play coming up. That’s the first goal. Then comes the state qualifying meet. Hopefully, we can start to make a little run.”
Ottumwa returns to the course Thursday, opening CIML Metro conference play at Des Moines Hoover. Play begins at the Grand View Golf Club at 4 p.m.