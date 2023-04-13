CHARITON — It was a gorgeous spring afternoon and a picturesque setting at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Chariton on Monday when four South Central Conference boys golf teams met for a nine-hole meet.
It is early spring and the weather has not been favorable, but this week has produced afternoons that golfers yearn for and the athletes responded with some outstanding play. When the scorecards had all been turned in, it was the Knoxville Panthers that rose to the top like cream in the milk bucket edging Albia by 13 strokes in the SCC quadrangular.
All five of the Panther golfers were at 40 and below, with Carson Uitermarkt leading the pack with an even-par 36 for medalist honors. Knoxville also had the runner-up medalist as Evan Smith carded a one-over-par 37 for the nine holes.
The Panther scoring was rounded out with a pair of 39s by Beau Leisure and Kail Arkema. Noah Keefer and Brady Roozeboom rounded out the scoring with rounds of 40.
The balanced Panther attack also produced six birdies in the round for an impressive early season showing, which was pleasing to Knoxville coach Joel Keady.
“It was a perfect night for golf," Keady said. “The kids responded with some outstanding play. We had a couple of season bests and the kids are working hard to get better. We are working to be our best at tournament time."
The Albia Blue Demons came in second with a total of 164 strokes. Connor Fisher led Albia with a 39. Grant Powers checked in with a 40 and Landon Simpson added a 41.
The Mustangs of Davis County totaled 178 strokes for third place. The Mustangs were led by 43s from Jack Bigsby and Hayden Utt and a 45 from Jackson Grimm.
The host Chariton Chargers posted a total of 180 strokes for fourth place and the Chargers were led by Caleb Werts with a 43, Kenton Jensen with a 44 and Jace Gwinn with a 45.
“It was just a beautiful day for golf," Chariton coach Ben Schooley said. “Knoxville is really good and when all five of the scorers are at 40 strokes or below, that is good golf. We have only had two meets and right now we are just working on consistent play. I was very pleased with the team effort."
Albia bounced back on Tuesday, winning their home invitational team title with a round of 333 edging the Fairfield Trojans by four strokes. Simpson earned meet medalist honors for the Blue Demons, topping Fairfield senior Max Weaton by two shots with a round of 79.
Chariton finished third on Tuesday at the Albia Country Club, posting an 18-hole team score of 352 paced by Gwinn's 12-over-par round of 84. Davis County finished fourth with a team score of 360, paced by Brady Stuchel who edged Bigsby by one stroke with a round of 87.
Centerville brought home a fifth-place finish at Albia, posting a team score of 375. The Big Reds also had a close battle between teammates with a birdie on the 18th hole lifting Mike Starr ahead of John White with a round of 86.
Moravia placed sixth on Tuesday with a team score of 407. Logan Smith led the charge for the Mohawks, finishing 18 holes at the Albia Country Club with a score of 94.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's score of 443 was good enough for a seventh-place finish at the Albia Invite. Hayden McRae led the Rockets with a round of 89.
