Boys golf: Knoxville wins SCC title, Albia third

LAKE RATHBUN — The South Central Conference golf championship meet was held Monday at the Preserve on Rathbun Lake on a gorgeous day for golf. The Knoxville boys relished the sunshine and they went to work on the opening nine holes with the skills of a surgeon, carving up the course to the tune of a two-unde-par 142 and they were in position to blow the meet wide open.
At the turn, Knoxville was eight strokes ahead of Clarke and 14 strokes over Albia. There was no heading the Panthers as they continued the sizzling pace in the second nine holes, posting an ever-par round of 288 winning the SCC team title by 21 strokes over Clarke and 32 strokes over Albia.
The Mustangs of Davis County were fourth with 336 and Chariton was fifth with 349. The Big Reds of Centerville finished sixth with 368 while a young Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rocket team was seventh with a score of 410.
The only thing yet to be decided was the medalist honors. There was a logjam at the top with four players finishing within one stroke at the top of the leaderboard.
Knoxville’s Carson Uitermarkt took the gold medal with a two-under-par 70 for the 18 holes, but there was a three-way tie for the silver medal. Knoxville’s Kail Arkema, Clarke’s Shay Mathews and Albia’s Cael Schofield each shot a one-under-par 71, requiring a sudden death playoff.
On the first playoff hole, Schofield was eliminated. Then Mathews and Arkema waged a furious battle for the next four holes. Finally on the fifth playoff hole, Mathews won the hole and took the silver medal.
"It was an awesome day by our team," Knoxville coach Barry Smith said. “I am just so proud of all six of them. We have been waiting to get four scores right at par and today it happened. All four of our scorers were really outstanding. Carson Uitermarkt put the cap on things when he chipped in a shot on the final hole to win the medalist honors.”
The third-place Blue Demons received outstanding play from Schofield and Landen Simpson. Schofield was in with a one under 71 while Simpson had a one over 73.
“I was so pleased with the play of our top-two golfers," Blue Demon coach Marty Hermsen said. “They both had great rounds."
Davis County was led by a 79 from Jackson Grim and an 83 by Brady Stuchel. Mustang coach Mike Bunnell says that his kids are getting better each meet.
“Little by little, we are getting better," Bunnell said. “We shot pretty well (Monday) and turned in some of our better scores. Our goal was to get better with each meet and we are doing that."
Centerville’s top score was an 81 by Jack White. EBF was led by Hayden McCrea with an 85.
The all-conference team was named at the conclusion of the meet. Named to this year’s team were Evan Smith, Beau Leisure and Carson Uitermarkt from Knoxville, Landon Simpson and Cael Schofield of Albia and Austin Gonseth and Shay Mathews from Clarke.
