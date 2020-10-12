DES MOINES — Cale Leonard's first trip to the Class 4A Iowa High School Boys State Golf Tournament ended with a top 10 finish.
The Ottumwa High School junior placed eighth with a two-round total of 152 (+8), including a final round total of 75 (+3) on Saturday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Leonard finished five shots behind state individual champion Jack Starr, who led the Waukee Warriors to the state team title with an even-par round of 72 on Saturday that included a key eagle on the ninth hole, helping Starr edge junior teammate Brock Seiser by a single shot with a two-round total of 147 (+3).
Waukee won the Class 4A team championship, posting a final total of 317 (+29) to beat out Pleasant Valley by 16 strokes. No golfer finished below par during either round in the state tournament.
Joe Hammer, playing in his second straight state tournament for Ottumwa, finished in a tie for 22nd with Indianola sophomore Jackson Overton as both golfers posted two-round totals of 159 (+17). Hammer struggled on the back nine, finishing 11-over par for the two rounds including a pair of bogeys on the 14th hole, a double bogey on the 17th hole on Saturday and two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh.
Hammer did birdie his final hole as an OHS golfer, catching a break by striking a tree off his drive down the left side of the par-5 ninth hole before finding the green in two. Leonard also hit a tree the ninth hole to close his round and finished with a birdie, his sixth for the tournament on the front nine of the course.
"Both kids hit the ball well. There were a few hiccups around the greens that cost them each some strokes," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "The greens were fast and tricky.
Cale got some great experience that he will be able to build on this offseason. No doubt he will be a favorite coming into next season. Joe improved tremendously from his freshman season. He's been a great leader and a great teammate that gave us four amazing varsity seasons."
Creamer talked about the two days at the state golf tournament, which saw both Leonard and Hammer compete in nearby groups, allowing Ottumwa fans to keep track of the Bulldog teammates throughout all 36 holes in Des Moines.
"Both kids represented Ottumwa with great class and pride," Creamer said. "We had a great following from our community this weekend. The support did not go unnoticed by the boys and I. It was second to none."