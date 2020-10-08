OTTUMWA — From the Elmwood Junior Amateur in Marshalltown where Joe Hammer used three closing pars to hold on for a one-shot win to the Mid-Summer Classic where Cale Leonard dominated the field, finishing as the only golfer to finish under par over the course of two rounds at Briarwood Golf Club.
The Ottumwa High School teammates have spent the past several months helping test each other on links across the state against some of the top competition in the Midwest. In some ways, it's been a dress rehearsal for Hammer and Leonard for this weekend's Class 4A Iowa High School Boys State Golf Tournament.
Those closing pars at Elmwood helped Hammer hold off Leonard back in early June. Leonard responded by nearly winning the Southeast Iowa Amateur less than a week later, falling one shot short of a playoff, before winning twice including his eight-shot win over Corbin Walker at the Mid-Summer Classic where Hammer placed fifth, entering the final round just two shots behind Leonard on the leaderboard.
"It's not even just this summer. These two guys have been playing against each other since they were 7-years-old," Ottumwa high school head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "They've been playing with each other and pushing each other to be the best. I know it's a dream come true for them to not only make it to state, but to make it there together. As a coach, you can't ask for much more than that."
Hammer got the edge over Leonard on Monday in the Class 4A district tournament, winning individual medalist honors by two shots at Glynns Creek Golf Course to earn a second consecutive trip to the boys state golf tournament. The experience of the big tournaments helped Hammer know exactly how to approach his round after opening a tough scoring day with a birdie on the very first hole.
"I just played it conservatively the rest of the way. I only missed a couple of greens and a couple of fairways," Hammer said. "I knew if I stayed right where I was at, I was going to be sitting pretty. That's basically what I did. I made a few mistakes on the greens on the back nine, but overall I held it together pretty well."
The result was a two-over par 74 for Hammer, beating out three other golfers including Leonard who was seeking to finally break through with a state tournament bid after coming up painfully short as a freshman and a sophomore. Windy conditions tested all facets of Leonard's game with every shot ultimately proving critical as the four-over par 76 was just good enough to get the OHS junior to state.
"I kept it pretty interesting for myself on Monday," Leonard said. "There were a couple bad shots on the front nine that cost me, but I battled back and got pretty comfortably inside the number. Then, on the 17th, I made a bad little double-bogey. It was nice to bounce back and make a big par on the 18th. That's something I've struggled with in the past."
In fact, Leonard can thank the Southeast Iowa Amateur for that lesson on bouncing back after a disappointing shot. Tied for the lead on the 18th hole, Leonard had an eagle putt that ultimately would have won the title while a two-putt birdie would have at least sent the OHS junior into a playoff. Leonard missed both putts and missed out on a breakthrough early June win.
Flash forward four months, and Leonard is not only an Iowa High School state golf qualifier, but the Iowa Golf Association's Junior Male Golfer of the Year. Since consecutive one-shot losses in less than a week, Leonard has won six tournaments including four during the high school season.
"It left a bad taste in my mouth each of the last two years not being able to qualify for the state tournament," Leonard said. "Those summer tournaments help build your experience for tournaments like this one. You find yourself in a lot of pressure situations and you've got to play well."
Hammer and Leonard hope one more time to push each to the top of a leaderboard loaded with talented players. The friendly rivals have continued to bring out the best in each other with the two combining this season for 10 total wins since June.
Can the two push each other to an 11th win as both seek to become the first state champion golfer from Ottumwa since Matthew Walker in 2014? Time will tell Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
"We've talked about it before. It would be really fun if we're both up there at the top of the leaderboard on the second day," Hammer said. "If we're playing together, which is a strong possibility, that'll take some pressure off. It'll be just like a normal day at the course for us, which will be a lot different than it will be for anyone else."