OTTUMWA — Conditions were not what Cale Leonard would have considered favorable on Tuesday.
It was cold, rainy and downright dreary at Fox Run Golf Course, not the type of day the Ottumwa High School junior typically enjoys playing in.
In the end, no golfer played better at the 2020 Ottumwa Invitational than Leonard. From a birdie on the very first hole to birdies on a pair of par 5s, Leonard grabbed the lead early and never looked back holding off a late charge by Burlington's Nate Spear to win the individual medalist honors with a round of 69 (-3) by two shots while leading Ottumwa to a second-place finish in a close battle with Indianola.
"I shot 78 last year. It was really not a good day on the course, but the conditions were much better," Leonard said. "It's not fun playing on a day like this. You just have to keep the ball in play. I hit the ball pretty well on the front nine, leading to a couple of birdies and a lot of stress-free pars."
The Indians posted five rounds in the 80s on a tough day for scoring at Fox Run, good enough to hold off OHS with a team total of 326 (+30). Ottumwa finished with a 330 despite a winning round from Leonard and a top-three finish from Joe Hammer, who followed Leonard and Spear with a round of 75 (+3).
Trae Swartz brought in Ottumwa's third-best score with 92. Trent Grooms posted a 94 and Jackson Saunders finished with a 99. Tyse Barker, golfing with Thomas Mitchell representing the Ottumwa junior varsity, posted an 89 on a course that changed overnight with two inches of rain drenching Fox Run after several weeks of hot, dry conditions.
"We've been practicing out here for weeks. It's been hard and dry. The ball has been rolling well across the greens," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "When you get two inches of rain, it makes for a totally different golf course. It took some guys a little longer than others to adjust to the changing conditions. The wind and the rain certainly didn't help. For some of our guys, this was the first time playing in those type of conditions."
The tournament was very much in doubt with heavy showers and thunderstorms rolling in overnight and lingering into the early morning on Tuesday. Sand traps throughout the course were filled with water and players were not allowed to warm-up on the range due to the conditions.
Creamer wasn't surprised at all to see Leonard overcome all those obstacles and still come out firing with a birdie on the very first hole of the day.
"That's typical Cale. He just acted like it was nothing," Creamer said. "He didn't have a single bogey on his scorecard. That's something pretty special to accomplish on a normal day."
Keeping a clean card wasn't easy. Besides getting up and down on the sixth hole for a par, Leonard found himself scrambling to avoid dropping shots throughout the back nine as Spear, who matched Leonard in a season-opening dual between the teams in Burlington, cut a four-shot deficit down to two with birdies on the 13th and 17th.
"I didn't hit the ball really well on the back nine, but as long as you can putt and chip, you can score," Leonard said.
Leonard clinched the win as the only player in his group to reach the green with his approach shot on the elevated 18th green. After just missing his fourth birdie, Leonard tapped in a final par to clinch his first individual title at Ottumwa's home golf tournament.
"You can't say enough about the work he's put in during the summer," Creamer said of Leonard. "He's just solid all around. He doesn't have any flaws in his game.
"He doesn't like the rain, the wind and the cold. I know he's always ready to play, but he was kind of questioning it at the start of the round. He comes out and does what he does."
The Ottumwa Invitational is the first of three consecutive days of tournament play for the Bulldog golfers. Ottumwa will head to Otter Creek to compete in the Ankeny Invitational in a tournament that will serve as the make-up for a potential cancellation of the Des Moines Roosevelt tournament that is put in jeopardy due to the stoppage of all extra-curricular activities as all Des Moines Public Schools open the year with 100-percent online learning.
After competing in Ankeny on Wednesday, Ottumwa will head to Valley Oaks to compete in the Clinton Invitational on Thursday.
"The next two days are also supposed to be wet, cold and windy. Hopefully, it will be a learning experience for our guys to be prepared to play in these type of conditions," Creamer said. "When we get to districts or state, this might happen. Tournaments don't just get canceled because it's a little bit wet outside. You have to get used to it and learn to play in it. Hopefully, this will benefit us in the long run."