DES MOINES — Three straight birdies on the front nine has helped Cale Leonard put himself in the mix heading into the final round of the Iowa High School Class 4A Boys State Golf Tournament.
The Ottumwa junior rolled in birdies on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes during Friday's windy opening round at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club, posting a one-under par 35 on the front side of the course. Leonard finished the day with a five-over par 77, tying for eighth heading into Saturday's final round just three shots out the lead.
Ames senior Sam Vertanen will carry a share of the state tournament lead into the final round with Waukee senior Will Kramer after posting two-over par rounds of 74 on Friday. Vertanen matched Leonard with a one-under par 35 on the front nine, the top score for any golfer on Friday on the front side.
Kramer made his strides on the longest holes, posting the best score on the par 5s Friday at two-under par. Both Vertanen and Leonard had their issues on the back nine with the Ames senior posting a double bogey on the 11th hole while Leonard bogeyed five holes with a double bogey on the 17th that was part of a four-over par three-hole close to the back nine.
Leonard's Ottumwa teammate, Joe Hammer, is eight shots back of the lead after shooting a 10-over par 82 on Friday. Hammer is tied for 25th with Dubuque Walhert sophomore Will Coohey after posting five-over 41s on both the front and back nines including six bogeys on a tough scoring day along with a double bogey on the 17th.
With conditions and the course taking a toll on all golfers, both Leonard and Hammer will still have a chance to finish with a flourish on Saturday with a state championship on the line.
Hammer will tee off on the 10th hole tomorrow in a group with Cedar Rapids Kennedy freshman Reid Hall, Dowling Catholic junior Jake Noonan and Indianola senior Nicholas Campbell at 10:30 a.m. Leonard will be right behind Hammer teeing off the 10th with Vertanan, Marshalltown junior Grant Graezel and Indianola sophomore Jackson Overton at 10:40 a.m.