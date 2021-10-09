CEDAR FALLS – It was good enough to win the district tournament title on Tuesday.
Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard thought another three-under-par round of 69 might be a good enough to be in the hunt for the Class 4A state tournament title.
"I feel like if I shoot 69 both days, I'll have a pretty good shot of winning," Leonard said on Tuesday. "We'll see when we get there."
What Leonard saw on Friday by the end of his round was a second straight three-under-par postseason round. Three straight birdies helped Leonard equal his district winning total at the Burlington Golf Club just three days earlier with an opening-round 69 at Beaver Creek Country Club.
Leonard, however, had plenty of company by the end of the first round at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament. No less than five players, including Leonard, posting three-under rounds of 69 with the Cedar Falls junior duo of Maxwell Tjoa and Owen Sawyer joining Ankeny Centennial senior Jack Winkel and Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier in creating a chaotic five-way tie for the state individual title.
The play of Tjoa and Sawyer have put Cedar Falls in position to claim the state boys golf team title on home turf. The Tigers will take a nine-shot lead over Waukee into the final round of the 4A state tournament after firing a seven-over par score of 295 with Pleasant Valley 10 strokes back in third place and Southeast Polk in fourth place after posting an 18-over-par round of 306.
Leonard rolled in five birdies on Friday, matching his total from Tuesday's district tournament. Unlike Tuesday's round in Burlington, Leonard did not have to overcome an errant opening tee shot and an opening bogey as the Ottumwa senior followed a par on the 10th with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, moving quickly to two-under par for the day.
"Then, he found the water with a bad shot on the 13th," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said of Leonard's day. "That one cost him shot."
Another bogey on the 15th, a par 5, left Leonard back at even par for the tournament. The Ottumwa senior was able to avoid dropping above par, however, by playing steady overall golf hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation to help secure nine straight pars before finally getting birdies to fall on the par-5 seventh, par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth holes to close out his opening round.
"He stuck to the game plan and gave himself a tone of birdies looks," Creamer said of Leonard's round. "He's put himself in great position going into the final round.
"It's a little bit of a similar course to Burlington. What you see is what you get," Leonard said describing Beaver Creek Country Club. "There's a couple of weird holes, but the bottom line is I just needed to keep the ball below the hole. The greens were kind of similar. It's a good golf course to have the state tournament at."
Final round action at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. Chaos could ensue throughout the day with five players tied for the lead entering the final round with Burlington senior Nate Spear and Pleasant Valley senior Nathan Tillman sitting at two-under-par, putting seven golfers within a single shot of the state championship with at least 18 holes to go.
"The kid is just so mentally tough," Creamer said of Leonard.
"It's going to be a fun time," Leonard added.