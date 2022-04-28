MORAVIA — Just two days after scoring a win at The Preserve Course in the North-South Challenge, the Knoxville Panthers came up against a tougher challenge in the 20-team Moravia Mohawk Invitational on Thursday.
Des Moines Christian outlasted the Panthers, building a six-shot lead on the front nine on the way to a seven-shot win over Knoxville posting a 321 with four players finishing within the top 20 led by a two-over-par round of 74 by Jake Weisenburger. Evan Smith came up just one stroke short of catching Weisenburger, leading Knoxville with a round of 75 finishing with a par on the long 18th hole needing a birdie to force a playoff for meet medalist honors just two days after finishing with a 74 on Tuesday to finish at the North-South medalist.
Albia saw a three-meet winning streak come to an end on Tuesday, finishing second for the second time this season to Knoxville at the North-South Challenge posting a score of 342 to the 318 posted by the Panthers. The Blue Demons finished fourth at the Mohawk Invitational with a round of 348, finished 17 shots behind Pella for third.
We struggled with hitting in prairie grass off the tee. In order to score well at The Preserve, you must keep the ball in play off your tee shots," Albia head boys golf coach Marty Hermsen said. "We hit some great shots as well. We still have lots of work to do with one full weeks left of the season remaining before the South Central Conference tournament at Edmundson Golf Course on May 9 and the 2A sectional tournament two days later."
Landen Simpson and Connor Fisher shared the top scoring honors for the Blue Demons on Thursday with rounds of 81. Garin Grinstead led Albia at the North-South Challenge on Tuesday with a round of 82.
Davis County followed up a fourth-place finish in the North-South Challenge on Tuesday at The Preserve, posting a team score of 375, by finishing eighth on Thursday in the 20-team Mohawk Invite improving by 12 shots with a score of 363. After firing an 83 on Tuesday, Easton White led the improved Mustang round on Thursday posting an 81 posting a pair of birdies during the round.
Van Buren County and Fairfield finished in a tie for 10th at the Mohawk Invitational as the Highway 1 neighbors each posted team scores of 368. Riley Bruckman led the Warriors with a round of 82, finishing 12th, while Max and Sam Weaton each posted rounds of 91 to lead the Trojans on Thursday.
Centerville finished sixth in the North-South Challenge on Tuesday, posting a round of 394 edging Creston by a stroke while being led by Kyler Pettibone's round of 91. John White led the Big Reds at the Mohawk Invitational on Thursday with a round of 96, leading Centerville to a share of 13th place with Wayne as both teams posted rounds of 409 at The Preserve.
Moravia finished eighth at the North-South Classic with a round of 438 on Tuesday, led by a 103 from Kaleb Templeton. The Mohawks finished 16th on Thursday in their home tournament, improving by eight shots with a 430 with a 98 by Logan Smith leading the way.