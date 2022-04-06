BLOOMFIELD — Easton White was on the verge of opening his senior season for the Davis County boys golf team by breaking 40 in a nine-hole meet. All the Mustang senior needed was his birdie putt on the ninth hole to fall.
As fate would have it, Davis County teammate Noah Hamm had a putt of his own that was just a couple feet behind White's.
"I asked him to give me the read," White said. "He kind of looked at me and told me that he wasn't going to."
Hamm recalled exactly just how specifically he wasn't going to help out White.
"I told him I was going to hit it seven feet off line so he wouldn't get any kind of read," Hamm said.
Fortunately for White and the Mustangs, it was just a joke. Hamm not only gave White a read, but sank his seven-foot putt that proved to be very pivotal by the end of the South Central Conference dual with Centerville.
White followed Hamm by polishing off a round of 39, sinking his five-foot putt for his only birdie of the opening meet. Both putts helped Davis County edge Centerville by a single shot, 189-190, at the Bloomfield Country Club.
"Last year at this time, we probably would have had Easton coming in with a 46 or a 47. The top guys that were in the 50s in this meet were probably bringing in scores in the 60s last year to open the season," Davis County head boys golf coach Mike Bunnell said. "We've seen a massive improvement already from last year. As long as we keep going, we're going to be be really competitive in the conference.
"I think we have a shot at being in the top two or three of the conference. We just have to keep playing and keep getting better."
Both the Mustangs and Big Reds had interesting opening-day moments during the dual, including a errant shot by Taylor Huggins that struck a cow grazing in a pasture new to the fifth hole. Davis County players were able to laugh about that by the end of the day as all six Mustang golfers posted scores of 54 or better, something the team didn't accomplish until a dual at the end of April against Van Buren County.
"For most of these guys, it's just a matter of staying out of their own heads," Bunnell said. "I expected some rust and some nerves on the first night out. As long as we keep doing what we're going and keep practicing, we're going to continue to get those scores down."
Centerville (0-1, 0-1 SCC) appeared poised to run away with the dual after Colin Mihalovich, playing as the No. 3 player for the Big Reds, brought in a team-best nine-hole round of 43. Michael Starr, the fourth player on Tuesday's varsity roster, brought in a 48 for Centerville as the Big Reds had a 14-shot advantage among the first two groups of varsity players to finish their rounds.
The Big Reds, however, were unable to count one of the scores from their top senior player. Kyler Pettibone, playing in the last group with Hamm and White, posted a round of 54 opening the door for the Mustangs (1-0, 1-0 SCC) to edge in front when the final group made their way to the closing ninth hole.
"One shot just comes down to a missed shot here or there throughout the round," Centerville head boys golf coach Mike Carney said. "We just need to find a little bit more depth. We only had three scores in the 40s and had to start counting 50s. When you do that, you're not going to compete."
Still, the Big Reds would have escaped Bloomfield with a close conference win if not for White. After driving his tee shot off to the tree line on the left side of the ninth hole, the Davis County senior lofted a beautiful approach shot from what proved to be a perfect angle allowing the ball to roll right into range for his short birdie putt.
"I usually get here early and I've spent a lot of time over in that left tree line," White said. "I like to practice that shot. I take a few shag balls over there and work on that. It was right below the feet and I executed it perfectly just the way I wanted to."
For White, posting a 39 in the opening meet of the season was a huge goal to accomplish. Last year, White led the Mustangs with a 42.67 nine-hole average over six rounds polishing off his round by executing around the green, something that cost White an individual sectional title after losing a sudden-death playoff to PCM senior Andrew Mitchell.
"The big thing I worked on this year was my putting. I set myself up last year to win that playoff and had a three-putt that cost me on that final hole," White said. "Getting a 39 is huge for me. I always come out here with the goal of breaking 40 on this course. I missed that mark twice this year, missing a putt in crucial spots. To make the shots and make that final putt to clinch a 39 is great and it makes it all the more better to hear that it got us the win."
John White led Centerville on Tuesday with a round of 46. Hamm matched White for third place in the dual, polishing off his own 46 by finishing a bogey off on the ninth after a short approach shot and a recovery chip that just missed the green.
"The wedges just were not good for me," Hamm said. "That was the difference for me between a bogey and a par."
Davis County will be back in action down in Missouri on Thursday morning at the Schuyler County Invitational. Centerville heads to Harvest Point Golf Course in Oskaloosa for a second SCC dual against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Thursday afternoon.