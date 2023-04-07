LANCASTER, MO — So far this spring, no one in Iowa has been able to beat the Davis County boys golf team.
On Thursday, it took 18 holes and a quality program from Missouri to keep the Mustangs from bringing home the championship trophy at the Schuyler County Invitational. The Milan C-2 Wildcats produced four of the top six individual scores with all four golfers breaking 90 over a full day on the hilly course just across the Iowa-Missouri state border producing a team score of 331 beating the Mustangs for the team championship by 34 strokes.
"That first 18-hole tournament is always the toughest meet to complete," Davis County head boys golf coach Mike Bunnell said. "We've practicing and playing nine holes at a time. Now, you have to play twice as much."
After nine holes on Thursday, the Mustangs were right on the same pace that had lifted Davis County to wins Centerville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Van Buren County making the turn with a score of 186. Milan, however, set a much tougher pace to keep up with thanks to front-nine rounds of 38 by Cooper Clark and 39 by Taylor Trenner.
The Mustangs actually brought home a better score over the final nine holes, including a six-shot improvement by Tucker Bish and a three-shot improvement over the closing stretch by Hayden Utt. Davis County golfers, however, managed just one par over the final final five holes of the tournament as both physical and mental fatigue began to set in.
"Even my top golfer, Jack Bigsby, came in talking about how exhausted he was over the final three or four holes," Bunnell said. "It was a grind to push through. You just have to get in that shape to play well for 18 holes. We'll get there. Most of our meets from here on out are 18-hole tournaments. We just have to get better and get stronger."
Jackson Grim led Davis County in their first full tournament, collecting the fourth-place medal with a consistent round of 82. Aside from a triple bogey on his fourth hole and a double bogey on his 14th hole, Grim was able to move up the individual leaderboard by enduring the grind recording 14 pars during his round while closing out his opening nine holes with a birdie for a front side of 40.
"I had a couple of bad shots that messed with my score, but I kept my head in it," Grim said. "I tried to stay consistent out there. I just tried to keep in the fairways and hit the greens whenever I could. It was a little tiring, but you just had to keep pushing forward."
Bigsby, despite some struggles late in the round, cracked the top 10 for the Mustangs posting a round of 90 finishing each side of the tournament with scores of 45 to finish eighth overall. Utt collected the ninth-place medal in the tournament for the Mustangs with a round of 91, including a closing par.
"We've got two or three kids that are capable of getting it done in any tournament for us," Bunnell said. "We'll be back to having six golfers when we get back to competing in Iowa. We've done pretty well at grouping all our scores together. When you can group scores together, you can do pretty well."
Trevor Biggerstaff posted a one-under par closing nine of 35 to earn medalist honors as the Canton junior was the only golfer to break 80 during the 18-hole tournament, finishing with a seven-over-par score of 78. Clark edged Trenner by a single stroke for second place in the tournament with a round of 80.
Davis County (9-1, 2-0 South Central Conference) returns to the course back in Iowa on Monday afternoon. The Mustangs head Chariton to compete against the Chargers and Albia in an SCC triangular at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club starting at 4:15 p.m.
"You know you're going to have a bad hole here and there. You just hope that hole isn't really bad and it hopefully doesn't derail your whole round," Bunnell said. "We talk all the time about consistency. Get as close as you can to consistently getting that par, maybe sneak in a birdie here or there and don't hurt yourself too much."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.