PLEASANT HILL — Cale Leonard went toe-to-toe and shot-for-shot on Wednesday with one of the top golfers on the team that many consider the favorite to win the Class 4A boys state golf championship.
Leonard matched Ankeny's Ty Roghair with the only even-par scores at Cooper Creek during the Southeast Polk Invitational. Roghair was award the medalist honors on a card back after both finished the round with scores of 71.
As a team, Ottumwa finished the day in eighth place with a score of 332. Ankeny maintained a perfect record with a 15-stroke win over Southeast Polk as the Hawks finished with a score of 293. Ankeny has yet to lose a tournament so far this season.
Joe Hammer earned one of the 18 pin flags that were given out to the golfers with the top 18 scores. Hammer was one of four golfers to post rounds of 76 on Wednesday, earning a card-off for 11th place over West Des Moines Valley's Eli Stahl, Southeast Polk's Sam Wahman and Ankeny's Corbin Walker.
The Bulldog golfers will have over a week off before wrapping up the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington facing the Grayhounds and Quincy, Illinois. Ottumwa will compete for a trip to the boys state golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 5, at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove.