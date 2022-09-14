OTTUMWA — Chase Thompson didn't need a final par on Tuesday to hang on to medalist honors.
The Ottumwa sophomore, however, wasn't about to let his teammate upstage him on the ninth green at Fox Run Golf Course.
After sending a chip shot from the bunker almost 20 feet past the hole, Thompson watched as Logan Storto sent a 40-foot putt up the green and into the hole to save a par of his own finishing off a round of 42 during Ottumwa's Iowa Alliance Conference dual with Waterloo West. Thompson finished off the day for the Bulldogs boys golf team by sinking his own long par putt, closing out a round of 38 while clinching an eight-stroke win (166-174) over the Trojans.
"It's kind of like the PGA Tour. I wanted to make a long putt to end it," Thompson said. "Once I saw Logan make his putt, I knew I had to make mine. It was a constant competition all day about who could put it closer and shoot better."
Ottumwa came off a split of an Iowa Alliance triangular at Veenker Memorial Golf Course on Thursday, posting a round of 180 finishing 17 shots behind Ames while beating Des Moines by 45 strokes. Thompson posted Ottumwa's top score in the nine-hole meet, finishing the round with a score of 43 to finish fourth overall.
Storto finished one shot behind Thompson at Ames, firing a 44 for the Bulldogs. Dominick Rath added a score of 45 to finish off another balanced effort for the Ottumwa golfers in last week's triangular split.
"It's a big difference in these duals when you're able to play with a teammate," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "You get to feed off of them as well."
Heading into their initial conference head-to-head match-up with Waterloo West, Creamer had a feeling that every shot from every golfer could be critical. Thompson's round of 38 stood out on a day where the remaining 11 varsity golfers were all separated by eight shots with scores all in the 40s.
"We saw on Bound that we were pretty evenly matched with Waterloo West going into this dual," Creamer said. "We had a little chat about going out and enjoy playing on the home course, but use it to our advantage. We know the ends and outs of this course. They don't. Ultimately, that's kind of what it came down to."
Besides the low round of the day fired by Thompson, Matthew Mitchell brought in an impressive nine-hole round of 41 for the Bulldogs producing the second-lowest individual score of the day. Mitchell, who sank his first hole-in-one last month, used his driver to help set up an early birdie on the very first hole to jump start his round.
"Hitting the ball straight and far is what I focused on," Mitchell said. "I hit a great drive down the first hole and chipped to within three feet of the pin. It was a nice, straight putt to hit too. It's the most important shot in golf. It doesn't matter how far you hit the ball. If you can putt, you'll be alright."
Stephen Brinegar also produced one of his best days for the Ottumwa golf team as the freshman brought home a 45, clinching the conference dual win. Storto matched West's top two golfers, Eric Yu and Jonah Helmrichs, with his round of 42 while Brinegar matched Bryce Borseth and Ethan Yu.
"It's the first time we've been able to count Stephen's score for the varsity team score," Creamer said. "I'm proud of him. He came up big for us."
Rath brought home a round of 46 while Bryan Coulter finished with a 49 for the Ottumwa varsity squad. Milo Canny matched Coulter, producing the lowest score among the 11 junior varsity golfers for the Bulldogs with Russell Ponce (51), Michael Wailes (53), Ashton Grace (56), Miles Hedgecock (58), Konnor Smith (61), Jaxon Messerli (69), Levi Lindberg (75) and Brandon Shoemaker (80) competing on Tuesday.
Ottumwa will be back on the course on Friday at the Joe August Invitational in Marshalltown. Action at the Elmwood Country Club tees off at 10 a.m.
