NORWALK — Joe Hammer returned to the course for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team on Monday, finishing just one shot short of matching Johnston Jarred Bowser for meet medalist honors.
Hammer, who missed last Wednesday's Ankeny Invitational with an undisclosed injury, fired a one-over-par 73 at The Legacy course. Cale Leonard, who won both individual titles last week at the Ottumwa and Ankeny Invitationals, posted a three-over-par round of 75 to finish in fourth place.
Ottumwa finished sixth as a team in the seven-team tournament. The Bulldogs finished with a score of 339. Johnston won the tournament with a team score of 307, edging out Waukee by two shots.
The Bulldog boys golf team will be back in action at Valley Oaks Golf Club for the Clinton Invitational on Thursday. Ottumwa will also compete at the Marshalltown Invitational on Friday at Elmwood Country Club.