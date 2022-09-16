MARSHALLTOWN — Chase Thompson chased down a top-10 finish for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team on Friday at the Joe August Invitational. Thompson played steady golf with pars on 12 of the 18 holes at the Elmwood Country Club, finishing ninth overall with a six-over-par total of 76.
As a team, Ottumwa finished the Marshalltown tournament in 10th place, losing a tiebreaker with Mason City for ninth after the two Iowa Alliance Conference schools finished with matching scores of 352. Logan Storto brought home Ottumwa's second-lowest total as the Bulldog sophomore posted a round of 83, including four pars on the front nine posting a 40 to stay within two shots of Thompson at the turn.
Stephen Brinegar posted Ottumwa's third-leading score of the day as the Bulldog freshman came home with a round of 92, including a 45 on tbe back nine highlighted by a birdie on the 344-yard 14th hole. Bryan Coulter rounded out the scoring for OHS with a round of 101 while Russell Ponce (103) and Milo Canny (134) rounded out the day for the Bulldog golfers.
Ottumwa returns to the course on Monday, competing at Flint Hills Golf Course in the Burlington Invitational. Action tees off at 10 a.m.
